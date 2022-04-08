Premiere: watch Jeorgia Rose’s lyric video for new single ‘That Day’

Rising country-artist Jeorgia Rose is premiering the lyric video for her new single ‘That Day’, released 11th April 2022, on EF Country today.

The 18-year-old singer’s new single is an ode to the happier times of a broken relationship. Whether the love that inspired this song was healthy or unhealthy, real or not, ‘That Day’ captures the genuine magic she found in the happy moments of a relationship, to immortalise those feelings regardless of what the future would hold.

Speaking about the song Rose shares, “With each song I release, I always hope that people will be able to see their own stories through my lyrics and relate to the meaning, especially if they’ve been through a similar experience. Whether this song is about me really being in love or not, I know that in that moment the relationship made me happy. I hope that anybody listening who has felt that too can find peace knowing that their conflicting feelings are okay.”

‘That Day’ was inspired after Rose watched ‘A Star is Born’ and she wrote the song over the course of an evening.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Watch the lyric video for the song at the top of this article.