Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Jeorgia Rose

EF Country

Premiere: watch Jeorgia Rose’s lyric video for new single ‘That Day’

The rising singer-songwriter will release the song on Monday.

Published

Rising country-artist Jeorgia Rose is premiering the lyric video for her new single ‘That Day’, released 11th April 2022, on EF Country today.

The 18-year-old singer’s new single is an ode to the happier times of a broken relationship. Whether the love that inspired this song was healthy or unhealthy, real or not, ‘That Day’ captures the genuine magic she found in the happy moments of a relationship, to immortalise those feelings regardless of what the future would hold.

Speaking about the song Rose shares, “With each song I release, I always hope that people will be able to see their own stories through my lyrics and relate to the meaning, especially if they’ve been through a similar experience. Whether this song is about me really being in love or not, I know that in that moment the relationship made me happy. I hope that anybody listening who has felt that too can find peace knowing that their conflicting feelings are okay.”

‘That Day’ was inspired after Rose watched ‘A Star is Born’ and she wrote the song over the course of an evening.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Watch the lyric video for the song at the top of this article.

In this article:

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Lauren Alaina Lauren Alaina

EF Country

Lauren Alaina Announces a Split With Long-time Record Label

Powerhouse vocalist begins the next phase of her career.

3 days ago
Grammy Awards 2022 Grammy Awards 2022

EF Country

Your Country Music Grammy Award Winners for 2022

The Country Music Award Winners for 2022 Are...........

4 days ago
Sofi Tukker Sofi Tukker

Music

Sofi Tukker shares new single ‘Kakee’

The duo has a double entendre packed new single.

7 days ago
Sonic The Hedgehog Green Hill Zone Sonic The Hedgehog Green Hill Zone

Film

LEGO Sonic the Hedgehog Green Hill Zone is available now

The iconic set is brought to life by LEGO.

7 days ago
Advertisement



Copyright © 2021 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you