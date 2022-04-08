Award-Winning Country Duo Thompson Square Return With New Song ‘Country in My Soul’

Grammy award nominated and CMA / ACM award winning duo Thompson Square return today (April 8th) with new song, ‘Country in My Soul’ and a B-side track, ‘Are We Gonna Dance’.

The upbeat, semi-autobiographical tune is a feel-good, spring/summer jam that provides the pair’s return to country airwaves – their first radio effort since 2019’s “Masterpiece.” We last saw Thompson Square here in the UK at The Long Road festival where they played a number of acclaimed sets to pack out crowds who had been eagerly anticipating their debut shows on UK soil.

Thompson Square, famous for their number hits like ‘Are You Gonna Kiss Me or Not’ and ‘If I Didn’t Have You’ recently signed a management deal with Brown Sellers Brown and are plotting a busy rest of the year as they gear up to release new music and tour on the back of it. Let’s hope we see them back in the UK sometime soon.