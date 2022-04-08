Jillian Cardarelli – ‘Jillian Cardarelli’ EP review

Singer-songwriter Jillian Cardarelli moved from small town Massachusetts to Nashville in 2014 to attend the world famous Belmont University. Her debut single, ‘Rerun’, released in 2017 was written by Maren Morris and she has continued a steady release schedule that has led to this moment in 2022, the release of her debut EP. The EP is a collection of songs released since 2019 with a couple of new ones thrown into the mix.

What is evident, on the very first listen, is that Cardarelli is a great vocalist. She has a powerful, rich voice that is perfectly suited for Country music. She’s also a fan of of female legends like Shania, Trisha and Faith, and the 90’s sound that rocked our world during that decade. Tracks like ‘Cool Girl’ and ‘I Never Do This’ are dripping in feel-good 90’s vibes. The former, written by a number of people including long-time UK favourite, Logan Brill, is full of 90’s style guitars. Pick any icon from that decade, from Faith to Mindy McCready and you’ll have your touchstone for this song. Imagine a glorious combination of ‘This Kiss’ meets ‘Guys Do it All the Time’! ‘I Never Do This’, meanwhile, echoes Shania for me with it’s kind of lighthearted but meaningful lyrics as Cardarelli embarks on an evening with a broken heart and ‘heels this high and a dress this tight.’

Elsewhere on the EP you’ll hear classy, smooth Country-Pop reminiscent of the likes of Lady A. ‘If You Had a Heart’ is a revenge song from a woman scorned full of slick melodies and powerful vocals. Top-notch production values elevate what is already a great song even further here too. ‘What’s It Gonna Take’ continues those vibes with a moody, atmospheric opening redolent of someone like Carrie Underwood. It builds to and then breaks out in an explosive chorus that put me in mind of Katy Perry or Miley Cyrus in terms of range and impact. ‘I just want you…….I just want you……….gone! Cardarelli sings, mixing that classic Shania brand of humour with meaning and melody too. Credit: Jillian Cardarelli

Not everything on this EP is straight down the line slick, smooth or 90’s, however. ‘Dropped’ (co-written by Kassi Ashton) is driven by a funky baseline and gingersnaps. There are hints of Nora Jones here before the inevitable explosion and break out on the chorus, a chorus with a real sing-song cadence that will lodge itself into your consciousness pretty damn quickly.

Special mention must also go to ‘Strong’, a song co-written and performed with the inimitable Charles Esten. ‘Strong’ is a big ballad, nay, a HUGE ballad, sweeping in both it’s ambition and instrumentation. The song was written in the aftermath of Cardarelli’s mother’s cancer surgery and Esten has spoken about how the lyrics reminded him of his own daughter’s battle with leukaemia. Huge melodies and evocative lyrics make this song a highlight of the EP, but we warn you, you might not come out the other side with dry eyes!

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

If you are a fan of powerful female vocals (and let’s be honest, who isn’t?), 90’s Country guitars and lighthearted yet meaningful lyrics you’ll love this EP from Jillian Cardarelli. There is no filler and each song on the EP has something really interesting to say. Sometimes she might make you laugh, sometimes she might make you cry but one thing’s for sure, this is not an EP you should ignore.

Tracklisting: 1. I Never Do This 2. Cool Girl 3.Strong 4. If You Had a Heart 5. Dropped 6. What’s It Gonna Take” Record Label: Self-released Stream or Buy the EP now