Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Scream

Film

‘Scream’ (2022) exclusive – watch Judy Hicks ask Dewey for help in deleted Scene

Feast your eyes on a deleted scene from the smash hit horror.

Published

Scream‘ has been one of the biggest box office successes of the year so far and to celebrate its home entertainment release we’ve got a deleted scene to share with you.

In this new clip, which is premiering as an exclusive right here today, Sheriff Judy Hicks (Marley Shelton) has a private conversation with Dewey Riley (David Arquette), where she asks him about his whereabouts before appealing for his help in solving the latest murders. With Ghostface back at large, will Dewey agree to help her?

You can watch the clip at the top of this article to find out!

‘Scream’ was released in cinemas in January and it saw Arquette reprising his franchise role alongside Neve Campbell as Sidney Prescott and Courteney Cox as Gale Weathers. In the new film, a group of teenagers in Woodsboro are stalked by Ghostface and begin to suspect one another of being behind the killings.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

New cast members include Melissa Barrera, Jack Quaid, Mason Gooding, Jenna Ortega, Mikey Madison, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Dylan Minnette and Sonia Ammar.

‘Scream’ is available now to Download and Keep and is out on 4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray SteelBook, 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD on 11th April 2022.

In this article:, ,

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Almost Paradise Almost Paradise

TV

Christian Kane’s ‘Almost Paradise’ to premiere on IMDb TV in April

The show has already been greenlit for a second season.

6 days ago
Creamfields Creamfields

Competitions

Win a pair of 3-day standard camping tickets to cinch presents Creamfields South

You don't want to miss this epic prize.

7 days ago
Nokia G21 Nokia G21

Games & Tech

‘Nokia G21’ review

We give our verdict on the latest mid-range smartphone from Nokia.

6 days ago
Thomas Rhett 'Where We Started' Interview Thomas Rhett 'Where We Started' Interview

EF Country

Interview: Thomas Rhett Talks New Album ‘Where We Started’ & Reveals His Love for the 1950s

TR brings stripped-back summer vibes on his new album.

4 days ago
Advertisement



Copyright © 2021 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you