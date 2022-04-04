‘Scream’ (2022) exclusive – watch Judy Hicks ask Dewey for help in deleted Scene

‘Scream‘ has been one of the biggest box office successes of the year so far and to celebrate its home entertainment release we’ve got a deleted scene to share with you.

In this new clip, which is premiering as an exclusive right here today, Sheriff Judy Hicks (Marley Shelton) has a private conversation with Dewey Riley (David Arquette), where she asks him about his whereabouts before appealing for his help in solving the latest murders. With Ghostface back at large, will Dewey agree to help her?

You can watch the clip at the top of this article to find out!

‘Scream’ was released in cinemas in January and it saw Arquette reprising his franchise role alongside Neve Campbell as Sidney Prescott and Courteney Cox as Gale Weathers. In the new film, a group of teenagers in Woodsboro are stalked by Ghostface and begin to suspect one another of being behind the killings.

New cast members include Melissa Barrera, Jack Quaid, Mason Gooding, Jenna Ortega, Mikey Madison, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Dylan Minnette and Sonia Ammar.

‘Scream’ is available now to Download and Keep and is out on 4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray SteelBook, 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD on 11th April 2022.