When Will we Finally Get to See The Trailer for ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’?

Thor, son of Odin and the current King of Asgard, is back for another solo run.

Every fan of the MCU knows how important the God of Thunder is to The Avengers. We’ve all followed his story, from being the heir to the throne and becoming King right before his home was destroyed in Ragnarok.

As an Avenger, Thor was part of some of the most epic battles, and he’s undoubtedly one of the strongest in the group. We’ve seen the character go through different phases throughout the years, but following his reinvention in the second battle against Thanos, we might see a whole new level of the God of Thunder.

Following his story and countless saves with the Avengers and as a solo hero, Thor is undoubtedly one of the most influential Marvel superheroes. He has influenced many areas of pop culture and countless individuals worldwide. He has certainly left his mark in the sands of time and modern culture.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

As a result, many comic books spotlight the superhero characters, such as The Mighty Thor. You will also find video games inspired by this character, including ‘Thor: God of Thunder’. There are also board games and even online slots, like the Power of Thor, that you can play at various top online casinos such as Sugarhouse Casino, that currently offers incredible bonuses you can claim with the SugarHouse bonus code.

Thor has been responsible for some of the worst and best MCU movies, and we could see his complete post-Endgame reinvention by his 4th chapter. As a result, the clamor and anticipation for the first trailer are off the charts and understandable. Like many movies, ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ was affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The original release date was slated for November 2021. However, it was delayed a couple of times because of the pandemic and global shutdown. So, we understand the delay in the teaser release. However, since the official release date is now July 2022, we believe the movie trailer is long overdue.

The anticipation for the trailer continues to grow with the new look revealed during the marketing campaign for the movie through Hasbro figures and LEGO sets. Following other Marvel movies, there is a pattern of movie trailers arriving five months before the release date. However, ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’s first trailer came almost four months before the release.

Although there is no official statement about when Marvel will release the movie’s official trailer, we might see the first trailer in the coming month based on previous patterns. And we expect to see some mind-blowing action and maybe some new characters enter the fray.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Although reshoots happened in March, we might not see any more delays, given that ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ had two trailer releases even though reshoots were still going on. It might be that Marvel is safeguarding spoilers as long as possible. However, we expect the trailer to build on what we already know.

For one, we expect to get a first look into Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster as the Mighty Thor. In addition, we might see Russell Crowe appear as Zeus and Christian Bale as the villain, Gorr, the God Butcher. Perhaps a good look into the newly built Asgard and hints of what brought Thor back to Earth after his travels with the ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’.

The absence of enough plot details makes the anticipation for the ‘Thor: Thunder and Love’ trailer grow even more. It’s getting even more attention with all the fan theories talking about Thor’s fate, Jane’s story, and how Gorr will fit into the already existing universe. There is plenty to expect, and we can’t say we are not excited by the movie.

We don’t expect to have to wait long for the ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ trailer because we don’t think the studio would want to risk overlapping with the marketing campaign for ‘Doctor Strange’, which is slated to premiere in May.