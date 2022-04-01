Connect with us

Liam Gallagher

Music

Liam Gallagher unveils “C’mon You Know” title track and releases more gig tickets

Get tickets for his huge Knebworth shows now!

Published

Liam Gallagher has unveiled the title track from his upcoming album “C’mon You Know”, which will be released on 27th May 2022 on Warner Records.

Following lead single “Everything’s Electric”, the song is another taster from the iconic star’s upcoming third solo studio album. The track was written solely by Gallagher and was produced by Andrew Wyatt.

Watch the visualizer for the track at the top of this article.

Gallagher has also announced that a limited quantity of tickets have just been released for the two biggest solo performances of his career, the history-making sold-out Knebworth Park shows on 3rd and 4th June. Fans can access a pre-sale for tickets by pre-ordering the album before 15:00 BST on Tuesday 5th April.

The ticket pre-sale will open for 48 hours from 10:00AM on Wednesday 6th April before any remaining tickets go on general sale from 10:00AM on Friday 8th April.

Gallagher will be joined by a stellar line-up that includes Kasabian on both days. The bill also features Paolo Nutini, Amyl & The Sniffers and Pastel on the Friday, and Michael Kiwanuka, Fat White Family and Goat Girl on the Saturday.

You can see Gallagher live at the following dates:

June

1st – Manchester, Etihad Stadium

3rd – Knebworth Park (EXTRA TICKETS JUST RELEASED)

4th – Knebworth Park (EXTRA TICKETS JUST RELEASED)

24th – Belfast, Ormeau Park

26th – Glasgow, Hampden Park

August

27th – Dublin, Royal Hospital Kilmainham

