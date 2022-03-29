Back 2 Festival unveils Dance Tent line up and alternative entertainment

Back 2 Festival, taking place from Thursday 30th June to Sunday 3rd July 2022 at Catton Park in Derbyshire, has revealed more additions.

Heading up the Dance Tent across the four-day festival will be DJ and record producer JFK; Swedish DJ of ‘Now You’re Gone’ fame, Basshunter, German dance hit machine, Sash!, Liverpudlian electronic music group, Ultrabeat, and garage icons Artful Dodger, Oxide & Neutrino and Sweet Female Attitude amongst many more. Between them, this conglomeration of acts have helped create some of the world’s most iconic dance anthems.

In addition to this stellar dance tent line up, Birmingham’s oldest and largest LGBT venue, the Nightingale Club will be presenting ‘The Big Queer Rave!’ DJs including Simon Baker, DJ Corey, DJ Simon Harris, Robbie Lewis, Just Soriah, Glittershit, Gaydio’s Craig Laws and Nightingale Drag Residents will be blasting out classic dance and pop anthems from the likes of Basement Jaxx, Kylie Minogue, Fatboy Slim and Britney Spears; festival-goers can get ready for four days of non-stop dancing!

Plastik Ibiza has also been added to the mega lineup. Delivering an unrivalled VIP experience, it will bring a touch of Ibiza’s number one party spot, San Antonio, to the festival. Plastik has always been the meeting place for celebrities and clubbers who prefer a more glamorous place to dance, and attendees will be able to channel this vibe at Catton Park.

If that wasn’t enough to wet party appetites, there will be an all-new Back 2 Festival VIP section, plus alternative entertainment in the form of zorb balls, performances from the Enchanted Players Theatre Company and all the way from Louisville, Kentucky, the former WWE champion Al Snow alongside his wrestling academy Slam Wrestling.

Also on-site bringing the party vibes will be ‘The Box that Rox’ – a mobile karaoke and live video room in a horsebox, which can hold up to eight singers at a time, alongside lasers, smoke machines and disco lights for full ‘on the stage’ effect!

Headliners across the four-day event include Steps, UB40, Cascada and Aqua.

Tickets are available to buy now from www.back2festivals.co.uk/tickets. Day tickets are on sale from just £25, with 4-night weekend camping tickets available from £129.99.