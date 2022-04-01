Sofi Tukker shares new single ‘Kakee’

Sofi Tukker has shared new single ‘Kakee’, an ode to persimmons in Brazilian Portuguese full of double entendres.

The song is taken from their second album ‘Wet Tennis’, which will be released on 29th April 2022 on Ultra. ‘Kakee’ is a thrilling oxytocin rush with a giant hook and a juggernaut beat.

The group shares, “‘Kakee’, which means persimmon in Portuguese and in many other languages, is a song, quite literally, about persimmons. Soph had been talking about how obsessed she is with persimmons for a long time and so she and Chacal (the Brazilian poet we have made a lot of songs with) wrote a poem about them. The lyrics literally translate to I don’t go by car or by foot. I go by persimmon…. I’m not Sophie, I’m persimmon…. The juice of the persimmon is on my nose and on my chest, so sexy. We started it as a techno track and then with the guitar it really took a turn. No idea what genre this is. We just know that we love it.” 

The video for ‘Kakee’ was filmed in Hawaii and is full of visual double entendres that correspond with the lyrics. it was directed by Aerin Moreno with creative direction from Amber Park and styling by Johnny Wujek.

Listen to ‘Kakee’ at the top of this article.