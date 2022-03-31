Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Keith Urban

EF Country

Keith Urban Releases New Song ‘Nightfalls’ ahead of his UK tour

Terrific new 80’s leaning song heralds in the UK tour dates.

Published

We woke to good news this morning (Thursday 31st March). It’s always a good news day when Keith Urban releases new music and today was no exception. New song, ‘Nightfalls’ is a gorgeous, infectious slice of 80’s Pop-Rock that could have been lifted right from the soundtrack to ‘The Breakfast Club’ or maybe something like ‘Stranger Things’. Think Depeche Mode, Think Tears for Fears mixed with some smooth Savage Garden.

The song was co-written in a session with Greg Kurstin (Beck, Paul McCartney, Adele) and Mozella (Madonna, Rhianna) and Urban himself has this to say about it. “Writing ‘Nightfalls’ with Greg Kurstin and Mozella was pure joy. Two summers have gone by with no way to tour and the desire to have that feeling again inspired every part of this song and recording. In a world so full of real struggles and fractures, I wanna try and bring something to help us exhale and be in the moment – if only for 3 mins and 41 seconds.”

Keith Urban UK Tour
Credit: AEG

Urban returns to the UK in April, with the first shows of his highly anticipated ‘The Speed Of Now World Tour’. Kicking off on the 28th April at Birmingham’s O2 Academy, the electrifying live performer will play seven dates across the UK.  The tour follows on from a string of hugely successful live shows played by the uber guitarist in 2019, which also saw him play a one-off special club gig at O2 Forum Kentish Town – his first show on UK soil for well over a decade.

Tickets are available from:  TICKETMASTER.CO.UK or AXS.COM or AEGPRESENTS.CO.UK

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Almost Paradise Almost Paradise

TV

Christian Kane’s ‘Almost Paradise’ to premiere on IMDb TV in April

The show has already been greenlit for a second season.

2 days ago
Michael Buble Michael Buble

Music

Michael Bublé – ‘Higher’ review

The Canadian superstar is back with a gorgeous collection of songs.

6 days ago
Aretha with Ray Bryant Combo Aretha with Ray Bryant Combo

Music

Aretha Franklin – ‘Aretha with the Ray Bryant Combo’ vinyl review

The Queen of Soul's debut album has never sounded better.

6 days ago
Pet Simulator X Pet Simulator X

Games & Tech

Pixel Update Now Live In Pet Sim X

Features new pets, new worlds and more!

4 days ago
Advertisement



Copyright © 2021 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you