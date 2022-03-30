Maren Morris Launches ‘Humble Quest’ Radio & Explains What Her Quest Is

On the premiere of her brand new Apple Music radio show, Humble Quest Radio, Maren Morris reflects on her personal journey and opens up the Humble Quest Hotline, sharing stories and experiences with fans about her personal journey, challenging life changes, and acclaimed new album ‘Humble Quest’.



Maren Morris Introduces Humble Quest Radio

Welcome to the very first episode of Humble Quest Radio on Apple Music. I’m Maren Morris and we are about to go on a journey together, but before we get into all of that, I wanted to let you know why I have been looking forward to this show. When I started writing the songs for what would eventually become Humble Quest the album I went on my own very personal mission and intimate journey, but eventually when this album was finished and I started talking about it to the world and posting my personal mission statements on my socials, the response from you guys was insane.

I wanted to do something I’ve never done before, well, actually two things I’ve never done, because I’ve actually hosted my own radio show. But the big one is that I wanted to share some of your incredible stories. Throughout this series I cannot wait to see how our journeys are the same, where they’re different, what I could learn from you and what I could share with you. I could literally gush about this with you all day, but since this is a radio show I should would probably play a few songs.

Maren Morris on Her Humble Quest

It’s crazy to think that my humble quest has led me to hosting my own radio show, but that’s what happens when you’re willing to embrace what life throws at you, awesome opportunities show up at your door. But if we take it back a tiny bit to where this quest started, I was in a very interesting place in my life. We were in a global pandemic, I had recently been a new mother and I lost someone that was very dear to me, my friend and producer, busbee. And it was kind of the perfect storm for songs to be made out of trauma and tragedy and heaviness, but also new beginnings, like becoming a mom, getting stronger with my partner.

I feel like that’s how it all happens is, all at once. And from the stories you guys have shared with me, I’m not alone in this experience.

