Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

EF Country

Maren Morris Launches ‘Humble Quest’ Radio & Explains What Her Quest Is

Learn about the motivation behind Maren’s ‘Humble Quest’.

Published

Maren Morris
Credit: Claire Schaper

On the premiere of her brand new Apple Music radio show, Humble Quest Radio, Maren Morris reflects on her personal journey and opens up the Humble Quest Hotline, sharing stories and experiences with fans about her personal journey, challenging life changes, and acclaimed new album ‘Humble Quest’. 


Tune in live for free at apple.co/_HumbleQuestRadio or listen anytime on-demand with an Apple Music subscription.

Maren Morris Humble Quest Radio
Credit: Apple Music

Maren Morris Introduces Humble Quest Radio
Welcome to the very first episode of Humble Quest Radio on Apple Music. I’m Maren Morris and we are about to go on a journey together, but before we get into all of that, I wanted to let you know why I have been looking forward to this show. When I started writing the songs for what would eventually become Humble Quest the album I went on my own very personal mission and intimate journey, but eventually when this album was finished and I started talking about it to the world and posting my personal mission statements on my socials, the response from you guys was insane.

I wanted to do something I’ve never done before, well, actually two things I’ve never done, because I’ve actually hosted my own radio show. But the big one is that I wanted to share some of your incredible stories. Throughout this series I cannot wait to see how our journeys are the same, where they’re different, what I could learn from you and what I could share with you. I could literally gush about this with you all day, but since this is a radio show I should would probably play a few songs. 

Maren Morris on Her Humble Quest
It’s crazy to think that my humble quest has led me to hosting my own radio show, but that’s what happens when you’re willing to embrace what life throws at you, awesome opportunities show up at your door. But if we take it back a tiny bit to where this quest started, I was in a very interesting place in my life. We were in a global pandemic, I had recently been a new mother and I lost someone that was very dear to me, my friend and producer, busbee. And it was kind of the perfect storm for songs to be made out of trauma and tragedy and heaviness, but also new beginnings, like becoming a mom, getting stronger with my partner.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

I feel like that’s how it all happens is, all at once. And from the stories you guys have shared with me, I’m not alone in this experience.

To find out more about Maren Morris click here: https://www.marenmorris.com

In this article:

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Michael Buble Michael Buble

Music

Michael Bublé – ‘Higher’ review

The Canadian superstar is back with a gorgeous collection of songs.

5 days ago
Almost Paradise Almost Paradise

TV

Christian Kane’s ‘Almost Paradise’ to premiere on IMDb TV in April

The show has already been greenlit for a second season.

1 day ago
Cyberpunk 2077 Cyberpunk 2077

Games & Tech

Is ‘Cyberpunk’ finally living up to initial expectations?

Since the drama of their release, CD Projekt Red have worked hard to patch all of the issues.

6 days ago
Newark, Newark Newark, Newark

TV

Interview: Nathan Foad discusses creating his upcoming Gold comedy ‘Newark, Newark’

The writer opens up about basing the sitcom on his hometown.

6 days ago
Advertisement



Copyright © 2021 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you