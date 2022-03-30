Miranda Lambert Announces Her ‘Velvet Rodeo’ Las Vegas Residency

Fresh from her triumphant headlining appearance at this year’s C2C Festival in the UK and hot on the heels of being crowned Entertainer of the Year at the recent Academy of Country Music Awards Miranda Lambert will now celebrate the next chapter in her musical journey with a headlining Las Vegas residency.

“Miranda Lambert: Velvet Rodeo The Las Vegas Residency” opens Friday September 23rd 2022 for a run of 24 shows at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. Credit: Robert Ascroft

“When you’ve been touring as long as I have, there’s something really creative about imagining a residency in a city like Las Vegas,” shares Lambert. “I’ve had a lot of fun designing our sets, merchandise and clothing and boot lines – and even my place on Broadway in Nashville, so this opportunity allows me to lean in a bit more into that side of myself and think about how to really bring country music to life in this room.”

Tickets go on sale to the public starting Thursday, April 7 at 10 a.m. PT. Fan club members will have access to a presale starting Friday, April 1 at 10 a.m. PT but For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.