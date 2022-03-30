‘Derry Girls’ confirmed to return to channel 4 in April

After plenty of teasing, Channel 4 has confirmed that the third and final series of ‘Derry Girls‘ will premiere on Channel 4 on Tuesday 12th April at 9.15pm.

Episodes will be made available weekly on All 4 following broadcast. To celebrate the news, a first-look clip has been released with the full gang trading razor sharp digs while trying to choose a video to rent.

‘Derry Girls’ will once again follow Erin (Saoirse-Monica Jackson), her cousin Orla (Louisa Harland) and friends Clare (Nicola Coughlan), Michelle (Jamie-Lee O’Donnell) and Michelle’s tag along English cousin, aka The Wee English Fella, James (Dylan Llewellyn).

The series also stars Tommy Tiernan as Erin’s long-suffering father Gerry, Tara Lynne O’Neill as Erin’s mother Mary, Ian McElhinney as Granda Joe, Kathy Kiera Clarke as Aunt Sarah and Siobhan McSweeney as Sister Michael, the straight-talking Headmistress of Lady Immaculate College, which the group attend.