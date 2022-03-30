Connect with us

‘Taskmaster’ confirmed to return to Channel 4 for new series in April

Find out who is partaking in the new series.

Published

Taskmaster series 13
Credit: Avalon / Channel 4

‘Taskmaster’ will return to Channel 4 for series 13 on Thursday 14th April 2022 it has been announced.

BAFTA and National Comedy Award-winning behemoth is back for a brand-new series as Greg Davies’ revered golden noggin will be won for the 13th time by the comic who proves their mettle over 10 gruelling episodes.

Ever present throughout proceedings is Greg’s miniature sidekick, Alex Horne, gripping onto his tablet for dear life and looking very proud of himself for being so ruthlessly efficient in administering each and every task. 

The latest excitable intake are: stand-up, actor, and author Ardal O’Hanlon (‘Father Ted’), award winning comedian Bridget Christie (‘Stand Up For Her’), stand-up comedian, podcaster and TV host Chris Ramsey (‘The Chris Ramsey Show’), comedian and presenter Judi Love (‘Loose Women’), and comedian, actress, and podcaster Sophie Duker (‘Live At The Apollo’).

Survival for this courageous quintet will depend on their abilities to paint perfectly with their lips, effectively wrangle a cement mixer and chase Alex around a tree while he’s pedalling a tricycle. Should they impress the Taskmaster, he will reward them with points and the occasional admiring word. But should they stumble or show any kind of weakness… he’ll scent blood and pounce on them like a puma. (Metaphorically).

The launch of series 13 also sees the unveiling of the brand new Taskmaster App; a show companion where viewers can watch the show on TV and score along at home, taking on the role of the mighty Taskmaster themselves.

The app also features the Taskmaster Academy with quizzes from every series of the show, group and solo tasking games, and a Jukebox featuring all of the music from the show.

Taskmaster’ series 13 airs weekly from 9pm, Thursday 14th April 2022 on Channel 4.

