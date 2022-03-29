Carly Pearce Announces UK Shows For September

It’s the shows we’ve all been waiting for since ’29: Written in Stone’ was released last year! We are finally going to get to see Carly Pearce sing those wonderful songs on a UK stage after the reigning CMA and ACM Female Vocalist of the Year, announced her first headline tour of the UK and Ireland this autumn. The eagerly-awaited shows are part of a European trip and will take place in September, as follows:

Thursday September 15th: LONDON Islington Assembly Hall

Friday September 16th: MANCHESTER Gorilla

Saturday September 17th: GLASGOW Oran Mor

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Monday September 19th: DUBLIN Whelan’s

Tickets will go on sale at the following websites later in the week:

www.gigsandtours.com

www.ticketmaster.co.uk

www.axs.com

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

www.carlypearce.com