The Pretty Reckless announce October and November UK and Europe tour

The Pretty Reckless are returning to the UK and Europe this October and November for a major tour.
It will be the first time the group – Taylor Momsen (lead vocals, rhythm guitar), Ben Phillips (lead guitar, backing vocals), Mark Damon (bass), and Jamie Perkins (drums) – has toured on this side of the pond since 2016–2017’s ‘Who You Selling For Tour’.
The tour will begin in Belfast on 23rd October and run until 18th November, where it will end in Paris.
The Pretty Reckless formed in New York City during 2008, and they enjoyed a breakthrough with their 2010 debut ‘Light Me Up’. The band released its fourth album ‘Death By Rock And Roll’ in February 2021 via Fearless Records in the US and Century Media for the rest of the world.
The full list of dates is:
October 23 – Belfast, UK – Ulster
October 24 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Olympia
October 26 – Glasgow, UK – Barrowlands
October 27 – Manchester, UK – Manchester Academy
October 29 – Newcastle, UK – Newcastle O2 City Hall
October 30 – Birmingham, UK – Birmingham O2 Academy
November 1 – Bristol, UK – Bristol O2 Academy
November 2 – Southampton, UK – Southampton O2 Guildhall
November 3 – Norwich, UK – The Nick Rayns LCR, UEA
November 5 – London, UK – O2 Academy Brixton
November 7 – Tillburg, Netherlands – 013 Poppudium
November 9 – Berlin, Germany – Huxleys Neue Welt
November 10 – Warsaw, Poland – Progresja
November 11 – Prague, Czech Republic – Mala Sportovni Hala **
November 14 – Zurich, Switzerland – Komplex 457
November 15 – Milan, Italy – Alcatraz
November 17 – Cologne, Germany – Carlswerk Victoria
November 18 – Paris, France – Zenith Paris La Villette
**with The Hu
Tickets for The Pretty Reckless Death By Rock And Roll Tour 2022 UK & Europe go on sale 10am local time Thursday 31st March via https://deathbyrockandroll.com/