The Pretty Reckless announce October and November UK and Europe tour

The Pretty Reckless are returning to the UK and Europe this October and November for a major tour.

It will be the first time the group – Taylor Momsen (lead vocals, rhythm guitar), Ben Phillips (lead guitar, backing vocals), Mark Damon (bass), and Jamie Perkins (drums) – has toured on this side of the pond since 2016–2017’s ‘Who You Selling For Tour’.

The tour will begin in Belfast on 23rd October and run until 18th November, where it will end in Paris.



The Pretty Reckless formed in New York City during 2008, and they enjoyed a breakthrough with their 2010 debut ‘Light Me Up’. The band released its fourth album ‘Death By Rock And Roll’ in February 2021 via Fearless Records in the US and Century Media for the rest of the world.

The full list of dates is:

October 23 – Belfast, UK – Ulster

October 24 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Olympia

October 26 – Glasgow, UK – Barrowlands

October 27 – Manchester, UK – Manchester Academy

October 29 – Newcastle, UK – Newcastle O2 City Hall

October 30 – Birmingham, UK – Birmingham O2 Academy

November 1 – Bristol, UK – Bristol O2 Academy

November 2 – Southampton, UK – Southampton O2 Guildhall

November 3 – Norwich, UK – The Nick Rayns LCR, UEA

November 5 – London, UK – O2 Academy Brixton

November 7 – Tillburg, Netherlands – 013 Poppudium

November 9 – Berlin, Germany – Huxleys Neue Welt

November 10 – Warsaw, Poland – Progresja

November 11 – Prague, Czech Republic – Mala Sportovni Hala **

November 14 – Zurich, Switzerland – Komplex 457

November 15 – Milan, Italy – Alcatraz

November 17 – Cologne, Germany – Carlswerk Victoria

November 18 – Paris, France – Zenith Paris La Villette

**with The Hu

Tickets for The Pretty Reckless Death By Rock And Roll Tour 2022 UK & Europe go on sale 10am local time Thursday 31st March via https://deathbyrockandroll.com/