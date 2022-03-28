How Music Can Help You In Your Studies

Does music help you study? This is a commonly asked question among many students.

Some argue that listening to music while studying can be distracting, while others find it soothing and relaxing, helping them study better.

In this article, take a look into just how helpful music can be when it comes to benefitting your studies.

Music to match the mood

Generally, listening to music every day improves your mood, increases your alertness, motivates you to get things done and alleviates depression. Additionally, good music can boost your productivity and enhance your cognitive response. This is why many people listen to music every day in their cars, homes, on their way to work and even while studying. However, different types of music produce different effects. For instance, calming music helps you relax and unwind after a long day, while sleep music soothes you to sleep.

Similarly, the music you listen to in order to practise mindfulness is more calming, while that for dancing is more upbeat. So, when you’re studying, it’s wise to find music that improves your concentration and isn’t distracting.

Picking the right music to help you concentrate

Various factors determine which type of music is best for studying, including:

Wavelength

Binaural beats are the wavelengths that reach your ear when you listen to music, and they encourage your brain to merge two different tones into one coordinated wavelength. The binaural beats that stimulate the brain waves responsible for enhancing concentration and encouraging study are alpha (8-14Hz), beta (14-30Hz) and gamma (30-100Hz). So, pay close attention to the frequency (Hz) of music you listen to.

Personality

If you’re extroverted, listening to fast-paced, energised and upbeat tracks is your best bet at enhancing cognitive function and memory efficiency. If you’re an introvert, you’re better off listening to more melodic and soothing tunes for successful studying.

Lyrics

When studying, it’s wise to avoid music with words that are skilfully crafted around beats and rhythms and go for more generalised vocals or songs with no lyrics. This way, your brain isn’t focused on the words and anticipating what will be said next.

Tempo

Usually, a super-fast tempo is overly distracting, affecting your concentration, while a slower tempo is more relaxing, increasing concentration. However, be careful when listening to music with slow tempos as it can make you feel drowsy.

The best type of music for studying

In general, there’s no one-size-fits-all when it comes to selecting music for study. Some people concentrate better with more upbeat music, while others prefer slower and melodic tunes. However, some genres encourage study more than others, as detailed below. For some people there can be a number of benefits to listening to music while you study, for example classical music stimulates the areas of the brain that are responsible for focus and memory, increasing your alertness and concentration. On the other hand, lo-fi (low fidelity) beats are ideal for freeing your mind of distractions, making them a great choice for studying. They’re quite popular today and are available on leading streaming platforms.

Electronic dance music is also good for studying, and it contains high energy, pulsating rhythms that increase your alertness. This genre has many sub-categories, including techno, house, trance and synthpop. Other popular music genres that are excellent for studying include instrumental, jazz and Spanish guitar.

When to listen to music

You can listen to music all day as long as you have the right music for the right time. For example, when you wake up, you want to listen to positive songs that gradually wake you up and make you feel like dancing. Alternatively, when you want to switch off from everyone else and take a break from studying, listen to soothing music that reduces your stress, helps you relax, and eases your anxiety. Ultimately, the right type of music helps you study and concentrate better.