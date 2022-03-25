The Legendary Hank Williams Jr Announces His 57th Album & Drops New Song

Country legend Hank Williams Jr will release new album, ‘Rich, White, Honky Blues’, his 57th album, on 17th June 2022.



Williams, a second-generation Country Music Hall of Famer, makes good on his legacy with a turpentine and rough wood take on the hill country blues that informed his father’s raw-boned style of putting his pain out there. GRAMMY-winning Producer of the Year Dan Auerbach recorded the set live, with a dozen songs reprising classics from Robert Johnson, Lightnin’ Hopkins, R.L. Burnside, Muddy Waters, Big Joe Turner and a few from Bocephus himself.



“The blues is where it all comes from,” concedes Williams. “It’s the start of everything musical in my family; everything starts with Tee-Tot and flows from there. I’ve always flirted with this stripped back blues – all the way back to the ‘80s. But I finally made an album that’s just that, and I like it.”

Rich White Honky Blues Track List

.44 Special Blues Georgia Women My Starter Won’t Start Take Out Some Insurance Rich White Honky Blues Short Haired Woman Fireman Ring the Bell Rock Me Baby I Like It When It’s Stormy Call Me Thunderhead TV Mama Jesus Will You Come By Here



As Williams prepares for the release of his 57th studio album, his family has been struck by tragedy with the sudden passing of his wife of 31 years, Mary Jane Thomas. While Williams considered delaying the project’s announcement, time with his family led to one conclusion: music offers solace in the most difficult times.



Find out more about Hank Williams Jr right here: https://hankjr.com