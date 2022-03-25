Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

EF Country

The Legendary Hank Williams Jr Announces His 57th Album & Drops New Song

The Legendary Hank Williams Jr Announces His 57th Album & Drops New Song

Published

Country legend Hank Williams Jr will release new album, ‘Rich, White, Honky Blues’, his 57th album, on 17th June 2022.
 
Williams, a second-generation Country Music Hall of Famer, makes good on his legacy with a turpentine and rough wood take on the hill country blues that informed his father’s raw-boned style of putting his pain out there. GRAMMY-winning Producer of the Year Dan Auerbach recorded the set live, with a dozen songs reprising classics from Robert Johnson, Lightnin’ Hopkins, R.L. Burnside, Muddy Waters, Big Joe Turner and a few from Bocephus himself.


 “The blues is where it all comes from,” concedes Williams. “It’s the start of everything musical in my family; everything starts with Tee-Tot and flows from there. I’ve always flirted with this stripped back blues – all the way back to the ‘80s. But I finally made an album that’s just that, and I like it.”

Rich White Honky Blues Track List

  1. .44 Special Blues
  2. Georgia Women
  3. My Starter Won’t Start
  4. Take Out Some Insurance
  5. Rich White Honky Blues
  6. Short Haired Woman
  7. Fireman Ring the Bell
  8. Rock Me Baby
  9. I Like It When It’s Stormy
  10. Call Me Thunderhead
  11. TV Mama
  12. Jesus Will You Come By Here
     

As Williams prepares for the release of his 57th studio album, his family has been struck by tragedy with the sudden passing of his wife of 31 years, Mary Jane Thomas. While Williams considered delaying the project’s announcement, time with his family led to one conclusion: music offers solace in the most difficult times.

Find out more about Hank Williams Jr right here: https://hankjr.com

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Adam Doleac Adam Doleac

EF Country

Interview: Adam Doleac teases new music and discusses his stacked 2022

The rising Sony artist opens up about his plans.

7 days ago
Clifford The Big Red Dog Clifford The Big Red Dog

Film

‘Clifford The Big Red Dog’ Blu-ray review

The much-loved book series gets a big screen outing.

5 days ago
WWE 2K22 WWE 2K22

Games & Tech

WWE 2K22 Review

Out now across most systems.

4 days ago
Carrie Underwood Carrie Underwood

EF Country

Carrie Underwood returns with new single ‘Ghost Story’

The Country superstar is back with new music.

4 days ago
Advertisement



Copyright © 2021 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you