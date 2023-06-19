Is Hank Williams Jr the most referenced Country artist of all time? We explore his legacy in other artist’s songs.

Listening to Chris Janson’s new album, ‘The Outlaw Side of Me’, on which he references the legendary singer Hank Williams multiple times, it occurred to us that we’ve heard so many name-checks to Hank Williams Jr and his alter-ego / nickname ‘Bocephus’ in the last twenty years that he might well be the most referenced Country music artist in history. And down the rabbit hole we went.

Hank Williams Sr. started calling his son Bocephus after watching Grand Ole Opry comedian Rod Brasfield use a puppet named Bocephus in his comedy act. Some reports say that Hank Williams Sr. thought that little Hank Williams Jr. looked like the puppet and the name just stuck! Williams Jr began his career following in his famed father’s footsteps, covering his father’s songs and imitating his father’s style. Williams’ first television appearance was in a 1964 episode of ABC’s The Jimmy Dean Show, in which at age fourteen he sang several songs associated with his father.

Williams’ style evolved slowly as he struggled, at first, to find his own voice and place within country music. In the 1970s, Hank Williams Jr. became a key figure in the Outlaw Movement, a subgenre of country music that rebelled against the polished sound and commercialization of the Nashville sound. Alongside artists like Waylon Jennings, Willie Nelson, and Merle Haggard, Williams Jr. embraced a rougher, more authentic style that resonated with a new generation of country music fans. This was interrupted by a near-fatal fall while climbing Ajax Peak in Montana on August 8, 1975. After an extended recovery, he challenged the country music establishment with a blend of country, rock and blues on a string of albums throughout the 80s (from 1981’s ‘Rowdy’ to 1990’s ‘Lone Wolf’) that had a massive influence on the artists we listen to today in their early, formative years. This is why Bocephus is referenced so often in modern Country songs.

His music fused traditional country sounds with elements of rock, blues, and Southern rock, creating a distinctive and energetic sound. Hits like ‘Family Tradition,’ ‘Whiskey Bent and Hell Bound,’ and ‘All My Rowdy Friends Are Coming Over Tonight’ became anthems of the genre, showcasing his rebellious spirit and storytelling prowess.

Hank Williams Jr.’s influence on country music extends beyond his musical contributions. His rebellious persona, long hair, and rugged appearance challenged the traditional stereotypes associated with country artists. He opened doors for future generations of artists to express themselves more freely, paving the way for the genre’s evolution. In addition to his musical contributions, Williams Jr. made a significant impact through his political activism and outspoken views. His song ‘A Country Boy Can Survive’ became an anthem for rural America, expressing the resilience and values of the working class. Furthermore, his support for conservative causes and involvement in political campaigns solidified his place as a prominent cultural figure. In 2020, Williams Jr. was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

10 songs that references Hank Williams Jr

Jesus and Bocephus – Kid Rock

Kid Rock’s song is an anthem dedicated to Hank Williams Jr. and his influence on country music. The lyrics express admiration and respect for both Jeses and Bocephus throughout.

Justin Moore – ‘Small Town USA’

This was one of Moore’s first big hits from his 2009 self-titled album. He references Hank Jr. in the second line of the first chorus. The name changes in the second chorus to David Allan Coe, and to the Lynyrd Skynyrd song ‘Sweet Home Alabama’ in the third. Moore also has a song called ‘Hank It’ which is even more explicit in its references!

Eric Church – ‘Talledega’

When Eric Church was on tour in 2012, he was inspired to write the song when he was watching a NASCAR race on television. Though the song is not actually about racing, it’s about the experience with your friends and knowing that the moment won’t last forever. He references Hank Jr. by first name, Randall, when he refers to ‘Rockin Randall, getting rowdy.’ In true Church style, you have to know your Country music to understand that line.

Chris Young – ‘Raised on Country’

Chris Young’s hit song was released January 28, 2019 as the first single to his album ‘Famous Friends’. The song references many country legends that he was raised listening to, even referencing Hank Williams Jr’s song “Family Tradition.”

Neil McCoy – ‘Got Mud’

McCoy released 10 albums and 34 singles to Country radio throughout the 80s and 90s but it was on 2005’s ‘Got Mud’ that he references Hank Jr with the lines, ‘Got mud, on fear, Bocephus, cold beer.’

Jordan Davis – ‘Fishing Spot’

Davis’ very recent tribute to days spent fishing with his grandfather is a testament to the fact you can find references to Hank Jr just about anywhere in Country music. He sings, ‘Learned a lot about life, wetting a line on a muddy riverbank with you, We’d talk pickup trucks to Jesus, through Redman and Bocephus.’

Walker Hayes – ‘Drinking Songs’

You getting the idea yet? There isn’t a Country artist making music right now that doesn’t seem to have referenced Hank Jr at some point. Even Waker Hayes did it on ‘Drinking Songs,’ the opening track on his 2022 ‘Country Stuff’ album, when he sang, ‘So give me that bourbon and Bocephus, I can’t help me, so help me Jesus’

Alan Jackson – ‘Good Time’

The title track to the legendary Alan Jackson’s 2008 album contained the following lines, ‘Pig in the ground, beer on ice, Just like ol’ Hank taught us about, Singin’ along, Bocephus songs, Rowdy friends all night long.’

Blake Shelton – ‘Boys Round Here’

Shelton has referenced Bocephus a few times in the course of his career but in his song ‘Boys ‘Round Here,’ he sings about putting a Hank Jr. song on the jukebox on the lines, “Well the boys ’round here don’t listen to The Beatles, Run ole Bocephus through a jukebox needle, at a honky-tonk, where their boots stomp”

Hank Williams Jr – My Name is Bocephus’

Hank even referenced himself on his 1986 release!

That’s just the tip of the ‘Bocephus’ iceberg. Gretchen Wilson, Travis Tritt, Mark Chestnutt, Luke Bryan, Florida Georgia Line, Marty Stuart, Granger Smith, The Cadillac 3, Tyler Farr, Trace Adkins, Chris Janson and many, many artists have referenced Hank Jr over the years, probably making him the most name-checked Country artist of all time.