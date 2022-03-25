49 Winchester to Release New Album ‘Fortune Favors the Bold’ in May

One of the most promising Country music acts around right now, 49 Winchester, are set to release their new album ‘Fortune Favors the Bold’ on 13th May 2022.

Formed on Winchester Street in the small mountain town of Castlewood, Virginia, the band started as a group of neighbourhood teenage friends, which goes to show that a healthy dose of talent and ambition can take you a long way!. Quickly becoming a standout live act, 49 Winchester have also been confirmed to support Whiskey Myers on their ‘Tornillo’ Summer Tour.

49 Winchester’s New West Records debut follows their acclaimed 2020 self-released ‘III’.

‘Fortune Favors The Bold’ will be available across digital retailers, on CD, and standard black vinyl. A stamped & numbered to 500 bronze colour vinyl edition will be available exclusively via Vinyl Me, Please while a limited, translucent orange vinyl edition will be available at independent retailers.

An autographed, “Seaglass Blue” colour vinyl edition limited to 500, as well as limited edition autographed compact discs are available for pre-order now viaNew West Records here: http://newwst.com/fortunefavors

Credit: New West Records

The track list for ‘Fortune Favors The Bold’ is:

1. Annabel

2. Man’s Best Friend

3. Russell County Line

4. All I Need

5. Hillbilly Daydream

6. Damn Darlin’

7. Fortune Favors The Bold

8. Second Chance

9. Neon

10. Last Call