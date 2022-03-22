Connect with us

Alanis Morissette

Music

Alanis Morissette releases new single ‘Olive Branch’ and announces 2022 UK dates

The iconic singer-songwriter is going on tour too.

Published

Alanis Morissette has released new single ‘Olive Branch’, which is available to download and stream now.

The piano ballad was co-written by Morissette and Michael Farrell and produced by Michael Farrell and Henrik Jakobsson.

The new song arrives as Morissette announces UK dates for her ‘Celebrating 25 Years of Jagged Little Pill’ World Tour.

Produced by Live Nation, Alanis Morissette will embark on a UK tour in June. Alanis will perform across Glasgow, Dublin, Birmingham Leeds, Manchester before two huge shows at the O2, London.

Beth Orton will appear as a special guest.

The full dates are:

June 19 – Glasgow, UK – OVO HYDRO

June 21 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena

June 23 – Birmingham, UK – United Arena 

June 24 – Leeds, UK – First Direct Arena

June 25 – Manchester, UK – Manchester Arena

June 28 – London, UK – The 02

June 29 – London, UK – The 02

 For tickets and more information, please visit https://alanis.com/.

