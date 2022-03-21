Nyle DiMarco to release ‘Deaf Utopia: A Memoir – and a Love Letter to a Way Of Life’ in April

Nyle DiMarco – actor, producer and advocate – will release his book ‘Deaf Utopia: A Memoir – and a Love Letter to a Way of Life’ (available to pre-order) on 28th April 2022 via William Morrow, an imprint of HarperCollins.

‘Deaf Utopia’ is a deeply intimate, eye-opening, rapturously engaging, and inspiring celebration of what makes Deaf culture unique and beautiful.

DiMarco has been breaking down barriers and winning over audiences since 2014, when he was a fan favourite on cycle 22 of ‘America’s Next Top Model’ and became the second male winner and first Deaf contestant on the series. The following year he took home the coveted mirror ball trophy on season 22 of ABC’s ‘Dancing with the Stars’.

Born as half of a pair of twins born to a multi-generational Deaf family in Queens, New York, DiMarco shares stories, both heartbreaking and humorous, of what it means to navigate a world built for hearing people.

From growing up in a rough-and-tumble childhood in Queens with his big and loving Italian-American family, to where he is now, DiMarco has always been driven to explore beyond the boundaries given him.

A college math major and athlete at Gallaudet – the famed university for the Deaf in Washington, DC – as a young man DiMarco was drawn to acting and dove head-first into the reality show competitions ‘America’s Next Top Model’ and ‘Dancing with the Stars’ – ultimately winning both competitions.

DiMarco is the executive producer of the award-winning docu-series ‘Deaf U’ and executive producer of the Oscar-nominated documentary short film ‘Audible’, now streaming on Netflix, with more projects that tell stories from a Deaf point of view in the works.

His acting credits include roles on ‘Difficult People’, ‘Switched at Birth’, ‘This Close’, and ‘Station 19’. Alongside producing and developing scripted and non-scripted programming, DiMarco also consults on disability inclusion and authentic representation in the entertainment industry and beyond. Deaf and Disability advocacy also play a big role in DiMarcos’ life, leading him to create The Nyle DiMarco Foundation, which focuses on bilingual education and aims to improve access to accurate information about early language acquisition.

Take a look at the cover of the book below:

