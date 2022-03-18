Connect with us

The Electric Man

Film

‘The Electric Man’ review

A meter man’s life is changed following an electric shock.

Published

Meter man Trace McNeil (Jed Rowen) has a pretty average life until he’s called upon to read the meter of conspiracy theorist Mr. Manson (Eric Roberts). Experiencing a 12,000 volt shock from the meter, Trace’s life is turned upside down and his grip on reality begin to loosen. A series of strange events lead to Trace discovering that he’s sliding between moments in his life but he soon realises his new ability may extend beyond the world he’s always known.

‘The Electric Man’ is an ambitious film made on a small budget by writer and director B. Lucian Barsuglia. Taking a big swing in the topics it covers, the film is a surprisingly spiritual exploration of reality, life and what it all means. For Trace, he’s trying to balance his day job as a meter man with keeping his friend Rose (Rachel Riley) happy as she entertains running off to New Orleans to join a vampire brood, and she wants him to come. As one strange scenario segues into the next, Trace starts to understand that his electric shock has had a far greater impact on him than he initially thought.

The Electric Man
Credit: Indie Rights Movies

When you get into the meat of the film, ‘The Electric Man’ is a meditation on the choices we make in life as well as a dimension-hopping zany sci-fi tale, with a bit of horror thrown into the mix courtesy of some zombies. While the plot may become pretty complicated by the time the film’s conclusion arrives, it zips by with such a wacky energy that you can’t help but enjoy it. Is it perfect? Of course not, but it seems aware of its limitations and Barsuglia does the best he can with what he has to work with. 

At the heart of the film is Jed Rowen, perhaps best-known for his turn as Pretty Boy in the horror franchise ‘Blind’. Here we get to see his face and he shows a knack for comedic timing, as well as exuding charisma. Rowen’s performance ensures that we’re happy to strap on our seatbelts and go for a wacky ride, and he keeps us invested in Trace and his adventures. Screen legends Eric Roberts and Tom Sizemore pop up in small but important roles, but it’s Rowen that’ll keep you watching.

The Electric Man
Credit: Indie Rights Movies

‘The Electric Man’ has its issues but you can’t fault its ambition. Add to that a warm and charismatic turn from Rowen and it’s a solid watch. You can’t judge indie films alongside the blockbusters and big budgets that hog the cinemas, you have to look deeper at the intention of the filmmaker and whether or not their creative vision emerges, regardless of the budget. In this case, Barsuglia presents an intriguing and quite different film that has plenty to say and pushes through on ambition. That in itself should be recognised and commended.

Cast: Jed Rowen, James Di Giacomo, Tom Sizemore, Vernon Wells, Eric Roberts, Rachel Riley Director: B. Luciano Barsuglia Writer: B. Lucian Barsuglia Certificate: Unrated Duration: 90 mins Released by: Indie Rights Movies Release date: 11th February 2022 Buy ‘The Electric Man’ now

