The Rolling Stones to celebrate their 60th anniversary with two BST Hyde Park shows this summer

Iconic rock band The Rolling Stones will mark their 60th anniversary with two huge shows as part of American Express presents BST Hyde Park on Saturday 25th June and Sunday 3rd July 2022.

Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood return to the Great Oak Stage this summer, once again joined by Steve Jordan on the drums.

The Stones will treat fans to a set list packed full of classics such as ‘Satisfaction’, ‘Paint It Black’, ‘Tumbling Dice’, ‘Sympathy for the Devil’ and ‘Gimme Shelter’ but each night at Hyde Park they will include surprises from half a century’s worth of their classic hits.

Today, the Rolling Stones also announce an additional UK date with a show at the iconic Anfield Stadium in Liverpool on Thursday 9th June 2022, part of the band’s new European tour ‘SIXTY’.

Jim King, CEO of European Festivals at AEG Presents, says, “Whenever Hyde Park is mentioned, it’s impossible not to think of The Rolling Stones. Two nights on June 25th and July 3rd cap off an incredible line up for BST Hyde Park 2022 but nobody brings it like the Stones when they’re on home turf in London.”

The American Express Cardmembers Presale starts at 10am today.

Rolling Stones Fanclub and BST Hyde Park presales start Wednesday 16th March.

Tickets go on sale 10am Friday 18th March and prices start at £79.95. For more information head over to www.bst-hydepark.com