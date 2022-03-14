Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Music

Paul Brady to release new album ‘Maybe So’ in April

The artist will release the album via Proper Records.

Published

Paul Brady
Credit: Proper Records

Paul Brady will release new studio album ‘Maybe So’ on 22nd April 2022 on Proper Records.

Recorded during the COVID lockdown, the album features 11 new tracks and is available to pre-order at https://paulbrady.lnk.to/maybeso. The lead single ‘It’s a Beautiful World (Now You Are Here)’ is out now.

Speaking about the single, Brady said: “It’s a song that celebrates the arrival of new life on the planet despite the sadness and chaos that rules the world at the moment.”

Brady is one of Ireland’s most highly regarded and successful artists. Over his 40 year career, he has crossed musical boundaries again and again, incorporating folk, rock, blues, traditional Irish and classic pop styles into his songwriting.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

His songs have been covered by a huge array of major artists, including Tina Turner, Cliff Richard, Cher, Carole King, Art Garfunkel, Eric Clapton, Bonnie Raitt, Joe Cocker, Trisha Yearwood and Phil Collins and, closer to home, Ronan Keating, Joe Dolan, Dickie Rock, Maura O’Connell, Liam Clancy and Mary Black.

The track listing for ‘Maybe So’ is:

  1. How Come I Feel Bad
  2. Nothing Is As It Seems
  3. To Be The One
  4. The Shape That I’m In
  5. The Towe of Gone
  6. It’s A Beautiful World (Now You Are Here)
  7. When Love Comes Tumbling In
  8. Just Behind The Veil
  9. Improvisation on the Galway Reel
  10. Stories
  11. Love Goes On

In this article:

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Madonna in 'Evita' Madonna in 'Evita'

Film

5 films that prove Madonna can act

The Queen of Pop can act, despite what her critics tell you.

2 days ago
Alexander Lincoln Alexander Lincoln

Film

Interview: Alexander Lincoln opens up about new film ‘In From The Side’

The actor also talks about moving on from 'Emmerdale'.

7 days ago
Justin Timberlake - Justified Justin Timberlake - Justified

Music

Justin Timberlake’s ‘Justified’ turns 20 this year – we rank all the songs on the record

The album that made the singer a global sensation is 20 later this year.

1 day ago
Newsies Newsies

Arts

Disney’s ‘Newsies’ to have UK premiere at London’s Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre in November

The hit Broadway show is launching in the UK this year.

6 days ago
Advertisement



Copyright © 2021 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you