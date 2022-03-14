Paul Brady to release new album ‘Maybe So’ in April

Paul Brady will release new studio album ‘Maybe So’ on 22nd April 2022 on Proper Records.

Recorded during the COVID lockdown, the album features 11 new tracks and is available to pre-order at https://paulbrady.lnk.to/maybeso. The lead single ‘It’s a Beautiful World (Now You Are Here)’ is out now.

Speaking about the single, Brady said: “It’s a song that celebrates the arrival of new life on the planet despite the sadness and chaos that rules the world at the moment.”

Brady is one of Ireland’s most highly regarded and successful artists. Over his 40 year career, he has crossed musical boundaries again and again, incorporating folk, rock, blues, traditional Irish and classic pop styles into his songwriting.

His songs have been covered by a huge array of major artists, including Tina Turner, Cliff Richard, Cher, Carole King, Art Garfunkel, Eric Clapton, Bonnie Raitt, Joe Cocker, Trisha Yearwood and Phil Collins and, closer to home, Ronan Keating, Joe Dolan, Dickie Rock, Maura O’Connell, Liam Clancy and Mary Black.

The track listing for ‘Maybe So’ is: