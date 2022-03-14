C2C: Country to Country will return in 2023 – tickets on sale on Friday

C2C: Country to Country returned to The O2 Arena over the weekend, marking the first time the festival has taken place since 2019.

With Luke Combs, Darius Rucker and Miranda Lambert headlining, the festival saw packed audiences across the weekend. Country fans can now start getting excited about the 2023 festival as it’s been confirmed it will be back for a ninth year from 10th to 12th March.

The full line-up will be announced later in the year along with more exciting announcements and further news from the festival.

Country to Country has become a staple in the UK festival calendar and has brought country music to the UK and Ireland masses, with tens of thousands of fans attending each year. The festival will bring three days of the best in country music and programming that fans have come to love and expect from the weekend, with performances from the world’s best country stars as well as emerging talent from Nashville, UK and Europe.

Early bird tickets for Glasgow and London are available from Friday 18th March at 10am and can be purchased from www.gigsandtours.com, www.AXS.com and www.ticketmaster.co.uk.