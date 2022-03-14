Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

EF Country

C2C: Country to Country will return in 2023 – tickets on sale on Friday

The festival will be back next March.

Published

Luke Combs
Credit: Jim Wright

C2C: Country to Country returned to The O2 Arena over the weekend, marking the first time the festival has taken place since 2019.

With Luke Combs, Darius Rucker and Miranda Lambert headlining, the festival saw packed audiences across the weekend. Country fans can now start getting excited about the 2023 festival as it’s been confirmed it will be back for a ninth year from 10th to 12th March.

The full line-up will be announced later in the year along with more exciting announcements and further news from the festival.

Country to Country has become a staple in the UK festival calendar and has brought country music to the UK and Ireland masses, with tens of thousands of fans attending each year. The festival will bring three days of the best in country music and programming that fans have come to love and expect from the weekend, with performances from the world’s best country stars as well as emerging talent from Nashville, UK and Europe. 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Early bird tickets for Glasgow and London are available from Friday 18th March at 10am and can be purchased from www.gigsandtours.comwww.AXS.com and www.ticketmaster.co.uk.

In this article:

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Madonna in 'Evita' Madonna in 'Evita'

Film

5 films that prove Madonna can act

The Queen of Pop can act, despite what her critics tell you.

3 days ago
Alexander Lincoln Alexander Lincoln

Film

Interview: Alexander Lincoln opens up about new film ‘In From The Side’

The actor also talks about moving on from 'Emmerdale'.

7 days ago
Justin Timberlake - Justified Justin Timberlake - Justified

Music

Justin Timberlake’s ‘Justified’ turns 20 this year – we rank all the songs on the record

The album that made the singer a global sensation is 20 later this year.

2 days ago
Newsies Newsies

Arts

Disney’s ‘Newsies’ to have UK premiere at London’s Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre in November

The hit Broadway show is launching in the UK this year.

7 days ago
Advertisement



Copyright © 2021 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you