‘Devils’: watch the tense trailer for Season 2 of the Patrick Dempsey and Alessandro Borghi drama

Get ready for a new season of the acclaimed show.

Published

The official trailer for the second season of ‘Devils’ has been released by Sky.

The new season is coming to Sky Atlantic and streaming service NOW this Spring and it stars Alessandro Borghi as Massimo Ruggero, a high-flying investment banker, and Patrick Dempsey as his old mentor Dominic Morgan, one of the most influential figures in the world of international finance.

The stakes are higher than ever, and despite past differences, the two men find themselves fighting on the same side of a silent yet devastating global data war.

Returning cast also includes Malachi Kirby (‘Small Axe’, ‘Curfew’), Pia Mechler (‘Everything Is Wonderful’), and Paul Chowdhry (‘Live at the Apollo’, ‘Swinging with the Finkels’) who reprise their roles as Pirates, Ruggero’s loyal team of traders. Lars Mikkelsen (‘The Killing’, ‘Sherlock’, ‘House of Cards’) also returns as Daniel Duval, founder of Subterranea.

Series 2 will see the regular cast joined by Li Jun Li (‘Damages’, ‘Minority Report’, ‘Wu Assassins’) who plays Wu Zhi, the new Head of Trading of NYL, Joel de la Fuente (‘Law & Order’, ‘The Man in the High Castle’) as Cheng Liwei, a new member of the Board and Clara Rosager (‘The Rain’, ‘Il concorso’) as Nadya Wojcik, Dominic’s brilliant new protégé.

‘Devils’ season 2 is a Sky Original series produced by Sky Italia, Lux Vide and Big Light Productions in collaboration with Sky Studios, Orange Studios and OCS.

