‘Elite’ Season 5 to debut on Netflix in April

We’ve been patiently waiting to return to Las Encinas and it looks like we don’t have to wait much longer.

Season 5 of Netflix’s hit Spanish teen-drama ‘Elite‘ will premiere on 8th April 2022 on the streaming platform. The date was confirmed today in a video announcement showing characters old and new dancing together.

New cast members for Season 5 include Valentina Zenere, André Lamoglia, Adam Nourou and Isabel Garrido. They will join returning cast members Itzan Escamilla, Omar Ayuso, Claudia Salas, Georgina Amorós, Carla Díaz, Martina Cariddi, Manu Rios, Pol Granch and Diego Martín.

The fourth season of the series introduced the Blanco Commerford family and centred around the mystery of how Ari (Díaz) ended up almost losing her life. The season also waved goodbye to original cast members Arón Piper and Miguel Bernadeau.

‘Elite’ has already been renewed for a sixth season so there’s plenty of mischief, romance and scandal (and probably murder) to look forward to.

Watch the video announcement at the top of this article.