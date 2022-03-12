‘Moonshot’ – trailer arrives for Cole Sprouse and Lana Condor rom-com

The trailer has been released for upcoming romantic comedy ‘Moonshot’, which is coming to Digital Download soon.

Starring Cole Sprouse (‘Riverdale,’), Lana Condor (‘To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before’), Mason Gooding (‘Scream’), Emily Rudd (‘Fear Street’) and Zach Braff (‘Cheaper by the Dozen’), the film is directed by Christopher Winterbauer (‘Wyrm’) from a screenplay by Max Taxe.

Like many 20-somethings her age, Sophie (Lana Condor) is faced with a world of choices. Sure, there’s the future stuff, the family stuff, the job stuff. But, where she is truly confused is on the big choice, the momentous one, the top-of-list one that stands out – what to do about him!

Her long-term b.f. Calvin (Mason Gooding) has moved with his family and taken a job out of town. As in way out of town. A published scientist, Calvin’s posting was supposed to be temporary and now, that “temporary” is beginning to read more like “permanent.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Then there’s Walt (Cole Sprouse), who’s also confronted with choices, but mmmmmaybe not so many. He’s pretty content with his going nowhere assistant barista job in a college bookshop and his solitary existence. That is, until he meets Ginny (Emily Rudd), and the closing-time-to-sunrise hours he spends with her convinces him that she’s the one. The time just flies. But sadly, at dawn, so does Ginny, off to where her new life is waiting.

A romantic comedy with a twist, ‘Moonshot’ follows Walt and Sophie as they join forces in order to be reunited with their significant others, embarking upon a lively journey that winds up taking them both wildly and unexpectedly off course.

Watch the trailer for the film at the top of this article.