‘The Baby’ – watch the trailer for Sky and HBO’s limited horror comedy series

The trailer has been released for Sky Original horror comedy series ‘The Baby’.

The eight-part series is a darkly funny, raw examination of motherhood, from the perspective of a woman who doesn’t want to be one.

Michelle De Swarte stars as 38-year-old Natasha, who is furious that her closest friends are all having babies. But when she is unexpectedly landed with a baby of her own, her life dramatically implodes. Controlling, manipulative but incredibly cute, the baby twists Natasha’s life into a surreal horror show. As she discovers the true extent of the Baby’s deadly nature, Natasha makes increasingly desperate attempts to get rid of it. She doesn’t want a baby. But the baby definitely wants her.

The series also stars Amira Ghazalla (‘The Rhythm Section’) as Mrs. Eaves, the 70-year-old enigma who has spent the last fifty years living out of her car and seems to be everywhere the Baby is, and Amber Grappy as Bobbi, Natasha’s younger sister, a children’s magician who would love nothing more than to be a parent, to give love and to receive it.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Sky Original series, produced by SISTER and Proverbial Pictures, is a co-production between Sky Studios and HBO. The series is co-created by Siân Robins-Grace and Lucy Gaymer; executive produced by Jane Featherstone, Carolyn Strauss and Naomi de Pear for SISTER, Siân Robins-Grace and Nicole Kassell, and Gabriel Silver for Sky Studios; co-executive produced by Katie Carpenter; produced by Lucy Gaymer.

The series is directed by Nicole Kassell, Stacey Gregg, Faraz Shariat and Ella Jones, and written by Siân Robins-Grace, Susan Soon He Stanton, Kara Smith, Anchuli Felicia King, and Sophie Goodhart.

‘The Baby’ will air on Sky Atlantic and streaming service NOW later in 2022.