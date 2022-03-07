Connect with us

‘The Baby’ – watch the trailer for Sky and HBO’s limited horror comedy series

The limited series will air later this year.

Published

The trailer has been released for Sky Original horror comedy series ‘The Baby’.

The eight-part series is a darkly funny, raw examination of motherhood, from the perspective of a woman who doesn’t want to be one.

Michelle De Swarte stars as 38-year-old Natasha, who is furious that her closest friends are all having babies. But when she is unexpectedly landed with a baby of her own, her life dramatically implodes. Controlling, manipulative but incredibly cute, the baby twists Natasha’s life into a surreal horror show. As she discovers the true extent of the Baby’s deadly nature, Natasha makes increasingly desperate attempts to get rid of it. She doesn’t want a baby. But the baby definitely wants her.

The series also stars Amira Ghazalla (‘The Rhythm Section’) as Mrs. Eaves, the 70-year-old enigma who has spent the last fifty years living out of her car and seems to be everywhere the Baby is, and Amber Grappy as Bobbi, Natasha’s younger sister, a children’s magician who would love nothing more than to be a parent, to give love and to receive it.

The Sky Original series, produced by SISTER and Proverbial Pictures, is a co-production between Sky Studios and HBO. The series is co-created by Siân Robins-Grace and Lucy Gaymer; executive produced by Jane Featherstone, Carolyn Strauss and Naomi de Pear for SISTER, Siân Robins-Grace and Nicole Kassell, and Gabriel Silver for Sky Studios; co-executive produced by Katie Carpenter; produced by Lucy Gaymer.

The series is directed by Nicole Kassell, Stacey Gregg, Faraz Shariat and Ella Jones, and written by Siân Robins-Grace, Susan Soon He Stanton, Kara Smith, Anchuli Felicia King, and Sophie Goodhart.

‘The Baby’ will air on Sky Atlantic and streaming service NOW later in 2022.

