Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

TV

‘Under the Banner of Heaven’ – Andrew Garfield limited series coming to Disney+

Dustin Lance Black has written the series.

Published

Under the Banner of Heaven
Credit: Disney+

‘Under The Banner Of Heaven’, the limited series from Dustin Lance Black (‘Milk’), is coming to Disney+ under the Star banner in the UK and Ireland.

Starring Andrew Garfield and Daisy Edgar-Jones, the limited series comes from FX and is inspired by the true crime bestseller by Jon Krakauer. It follows the events that led to the 1984 murder of Brenda Wright Lafferty (Daisy Edgar-Jones) and her baby daughter in a suburb in the Salt Lake Valley, Utah.

As Detective Jeb Pyre (Andrew Garfield) investigates events that transpired within the Lafferty family, he uncovers buried truths about the origins of the LDS religion and the violent consequences of unyielding faith. What Pyre, a devout Mormon, unearths leads him to question his own faith.

The seven episode limited series also stars Sam Worthington, Denise Gough, Wyatt Russell, Billy Howle, Gil Birmingham, Adelaide Clemens, Rory Culkin, Seth Numrich, Chloe Pirrie and Sandra Seacat.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

‘Under the Banner of Heaven’ is created by Academy Award-winner Dustin Lance Black, who also serves as showrunner and executive producer. Also serving as executive producers are Brian Grazer, Ron Howard and Anna Culp for Imagine Television; Jason Bateman and Michael Costigan of Aggregate Films; David Mackenzie and Gillian Berrie. “Under the Banner of Heaven” is produced by FX Productions.

The date has yet to be announced but we’ll let you know as soon as we know!

In this article:, ,

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Alexander Lincoln Alexander Lincoln

Film

Interview: Alexander Lincoln opens up about new film ‘In From The Side’

The actor also talks about moving on from 'Emmerdale'.

1 day ago
The Batman The Batman

Film

‘The Batman’ Press Conference: Robert Pattinson, Paul Dano, Zoe Kravitz & Jeffrey Wright discuss the anticipated movie

The Batman cast hit the UK to promote the brilliant Bat-blockbuster from Matt Reeves.

7 days ago
Alexis Gerred Alexis Gerred

Music

Alexis Gerred to release new single ‘Unbreakable’ featuring MiG Ayesa next week

The song is the first new music from the singer in three years.

5 days ago
The Addams Family The Addams Family

Arts

‘The Addams Family – The Musical Comedy’ at Bromley Churchill Theatre

A ghoulish family favourite is transformed into a heartwarming musical.

7 days ago
Advertisement



Copyright © 2021 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you