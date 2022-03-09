‘Under the Banner of Heaven’ – Andrew Garfield limited series coming to Disney+

‘Under The Banner Of Heaven’, the limited series from Dustin Lance Black (‘Milk’), is coming to Disney+ under the Star banner in the UK and Ireland.

Starring Andrew Garfield and Daisy Edgar-Jones, the limited series comes from FX and is inspired by the true crime bestseller by Jon Krakauer. It follows the events that led to the 1984 murder of Brenda Wright Lafferty (Daisy Edgar-Jones) and her baby daughter in a suburb in the Salt Lake Valley, Utah.

As Detective Jeb Pyre (Andrew Garfield) investigates events that transpired within the Lafferty family, he uncovers buried truths about the origins of the LDS religion and the violent consequences of unyielding faith. What Pyre, a devout Mormon, unearths leads him to question his own faith.

The seven episode limited series also stars Sam Worthington, Denise Gough, Wyatt Russell, Billy Howle, Gil Birmingham, Adelaide Clemens, Rory Culkin, Seth Numrich, Chloe Pirrie and Sandra Seacat.

‘Under the Banner of Heaven’ is created by Academy Award-winner Dustin Lance Black, who also serves as showrunner and executive producer. Also serving as executive producers are Brian Grazer, Ron Howard and Anna Culp for Imagine Television; Jason Bateman and Michael Costigan of Aggregate Films; David Mackenzie and Gillian Berrie. “Under the Banner of Heaven” is produced by FX Productions.

The date has yet to be announced but we’ll let you know as soon as we know!