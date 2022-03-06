‘Our House’ begins on ITV tomorrow – watch a clip from episode 1

ITV’s new four-part thriller ‘Our House‘ begins tomorrow night on ITV and we’ve got a first-look clip for you.

Starring Tuppence Middleton (‘Downton Abbey’), Martin Compston (‘Line of Duty’) and Rupert Penry-Jones (‘The Drowning’), ‘Our House’ promises to be must-see TV.

The first-look clip begins with Fiona Lawson (Middleton) arriving home one day to find removal men on her doorstep and strangers moving into her house. With all her family’s possessions and furniture nowhere to be seen, Fi believes there’s been a huge mistake and insists her home isn’t for sale.

Based on the best-selling novel by Louise Candlish, ‘Our House’ is a tense, compelling thriller about the disintegration of a modern marriage and a property obsessed society gone awry. It explores every couple’s worst nightmare, that you can build a life, a marriage, a home and then one day it can all just be snatched away.

‘Our House’ starts 7th March at 9pm on ITV and ITV Hub.