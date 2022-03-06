Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Our House - Tuppence Middleton

TV

‘Our House’ begins on ITV tomorrow – watch a clip from episode 1

Whet your appetite ahead of the new series.

Published

ITV’s new four-part thriller ‘Our House‘ begins tomorrow night on ITV and we’ve got a first-look clip for you.

Starring Tuppence Middleton (‘Downton Abbey’), Martin Compston (‘Line of Duty’) and Rupert Penry-Jones (‘The Drowning’), ‘Our House’ promises to be must-see TV.

The first-look clip begins with Fiona Lawson (Middleton) arriving home one day to find removal men on her doorstep and strangers moving into her house. With all her family’s possessions and furniture nowhere to be seen, Fi believes there’s been a huge mistake and insists her home isn’t for sale. 

Based on the best-selling novel by Louise Candlish, ‘Our House’ is a tense, compelling thriller about the disintegration of a modern marriage and a property obsessed society gone awry. It explores every couple’s worst nightmare, that you can build a life, a marriage, a home and then one day it can all just be snatched away.  

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

‘Our House’ starts 7th March at 9pm on ITV and ITV Hub. 

In this article:,

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Doctor Who Patrick Troughton Doctor Who Patrick Troughton

TV

Revisiting Patrick Troughton’s era of ‘Doctor Who’

Our intrepid reviewer reaches the end of the Sixties and the Second Doctor.

6 days ago
The Batman The Batman

Film

‘The Batman’ review

Robert Pattinson takes on the mantle of the Bat in this blistering blockbuster-noir from Matt Reeves.

6 days ago
Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore

Film

‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’ – watch the brand new trailer

Feast your eyes on a spectacular new trailer.

5 days ago
Bonnie Raitt Bonnie Raitt

EF Country

Bonnie Raitt to release new album ‘Just Like That…’ in April

The legend is releasing her 21st album.

5 days ago
Advertisement



Copyright © 2021 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you