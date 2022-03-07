Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Deep Water

Film

‘Deep Water’: jealousy and sex run through the full trailer

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas lead Adrian Lyne’s new film.

Published

The full trailer has just debuted for ‘Deep Water’, Prime Video’s new steamy thriller starring Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas.

Based on the Patricia Highsmith novel of the same name, Affleck and de Armas star as Vic and Melinda Van Allen, an affluent New Orleans couple whose marriage is crumbling under the weight of resentment, jealousy, and mistrust.

As their mutual provocations and mind games escalate, things quickly turn into a deadly game of cat and mouse as Melinda’s extramarital dalliances start going missing.

With sizzling and complex performances from Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas and helmed by Adrian Lyne, one of the most celebrated filmmakers of the genre, ‘Deep Water’ marks the return of the A-list erotic thriller, grabbing your attention from the start and refusing to let go as you discover just how far a person will go.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Tracy Letts, Rachel Blanchard, Dash Mihok, Lil Rel Howery, Jacob Elordi, Finn Wittrock, and Kristen Connolly also star.

‘Deep Water’ will be available to watch from 18th March on Prime Video.

In this article:, ,

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore

Film

‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’ – watch the brand new trailer

Feast your eyes on a spectacular new trailer.

7 days ago
Bonnie Raitt Bonnie Raitt

EF Country

Bonnie Raitt to release new album ‘Just Like That…’ in April

The legend is releasing her 21st album.

7 days ago
Jackson Dean Jackson Dean

EF Country

Jackson Dean to release debut album ‘Greenbroke’ in March

The newcomer has worked with Luke Dick on the record.

7 days ago
PS Plus logo PS Plus logo

Games & Tech

PlayStation Plus games for March 2022 available now

Including Ghostrunner.

6 days ago
Advertisement



Copyright © 2021 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you