‘Deep Water’: jealousy and sex run through the full trailer

The full trailer has just debuted for ‘Deep Water’, Prime Video’s new steamy thriller starring Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas.

Based on the Patricia Highsmith novel of the same name, Affleck and de Armas star as Vic and Melinda Van Allen, an affluent New Orleans couple whose marriage is crumbling under the weight of resentment, jealousy, and mistrust.

As their mutual provocations and mind games escalate, things quickly turn into a deadly game of cat and mouse as Melinda’s extramarital dalliances start going missing.

With sizzling and complex performances from Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas and helmed by Adrian Lyne, one of the most celebrated filmmakers of the genre, ‘Deep Water’ marks the return of the A-list erotic thriller, grabbing your attention from the start and refusing to let go as you discover just how far a person will go.

Tracy Letts, Rachel Blanchard, Dash Mihok, Lil Rel Howery, Jacob Elordi, Finn Wittrock, and Kristen Connolly also star.

‘Deep Water’ will be available to watch from 18th March on Prime Video.