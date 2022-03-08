Breland teams up with Thomas Rhett for new single ‘Praise the Lord’

Breland has released new single ‘Praise The Lord’ featuring Thomas Rhett ahead of his appearance at C2C: Country to Country later this week.

The song is taken from Breland’s upcoming debut album ‘Cross Country’, which will be released via Bad Realm Records/Atlantic Records/Warner Music Nashville.

Last night Breland debuted ‘Praise The Lord’ at the ACM Awards, making his first ever performance at the Country music awards. With special guest and collaborator Thomas Rhett, the pair took to the stage for the Amazon Music Breakthrough performance live on Prime Video at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Breland makes his UK live debut at C2C Festival this weekend and plays a number of performances across the festival at the O2 Arena.

The rising star has been named a Breakthrough Artist for Amazon Music. He joins the short list of artists earning this coveted all-genre nod aimed at “amplifying and championing” the best new talent. Only the second Country artist in the program’s history, previous Breakthrough Artists include Gabby Barrett, Blxst, Remi Wolf, Arlo Parks, and more.





