Night's End

Film

‘Night’s End’ to debut on Shudder following Arrow Video FrightFest World Premiere

The trailer has arrived for the chilling horror.

Published

‘Night’s End’ will debut on horror streaming platform Shudder on 31st March 2022 following its World Premiere at Arrow Video FrightFest Glasgow on 10th March.

The horror from director Jennifer Reeder (‘Knives and Skin’), has replaced original opening night film ‘The Execution’ and will screen at Arrow Video FrightFest on Thursday 10th March 2022 at 9pm.

‘Night’s End’ stars Geno Walker, Kate Arrington, Felonius Munk, and Michael Shannon, and it was written by Brett Neveu.

The synopsis for the film is:

An anxious shut-in moves into a haunted apartment, hiring a stranger to perform an exorcism which quickly takes a horrific turn.

Ahead of the film’s arrival, the trailer has been released (which you can see at the top of this article) and the poster artwork, available below:

Night's End
Credit: Shudder

In this article:

