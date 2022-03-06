‘Bullet Train’ – watch the trailer for Brad Pitt’s upcoming action film

The first trailer has arrived for ‘Bullet Train’, a new action film from director David Leitch that is based on the book ‘Maria Beetle’ by Kotaro Isaka.

The highly-stylised film stars Brad Pitt, Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Andrew Koji, Hiroyuki Sanada, Michael Shannon and Benito A Martínez Ocasio. It features a screenplay by Zak Olkewicz.

An original movie event, ‘Bullet Train’ is a fun, delirious action-thriller from the director of ‘Deadpool 2’, David Leitch.

Brad Pitt headlines an ensemble cast of eclectic, diverse assassins – all with connected yet conflicting objectives – set against the backdrop of a non-stop ride through modern-day Japan.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

You can watch the trailer at the top of this article and see the new teaser poster for the film below: