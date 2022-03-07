‘One of These Days’: poster and trailer released for Joe Cole drama

The poster and trailer have been released for Bastian G ünther’s upcoming drama ‘One of These Days’, which will be released by Studio Soho on 1st April 2022.

Written and directed by G ünther, the film stars Joe Cole, Carrie Preston, Callie Hernandez and Cullen Moss.

In a small southern town in the US, twenty volunteers compete to win a brand-new pick-up truck, in the annual ‘Hands On’ contest, a prize that might finally tip the scales of life in their favour. Each contestant has their own reasons for joining the contest, and as the blisteringly hot days and long nights add up, their humanity is laid bare.

Car dealership employee Joan (Preston, ‘The Good Wife’) provides fervent enthusiasm to the contestants, including the young family man Kyle (Cole, ‘Gangs Of London’), who wants to win the car at all costs, but who will hold on and win – and at what cost?

‘One of These Days’ has received critical acclaim during its programming at numerous film festivals around the world, including Berlinale, Zurich Film Festival, and Nashville Film Festival

Director Günther’s compelling, psychologically charged images ultimately draws a timeless and topical picture of poverty, wealth, and desperation. Based on true events, ‘One Of These Days’ portrays a society in which the obsession with economic gain leads to tragedy.

Watch the trailer at the top of this article and see the poster below: