Walter Presents: ‘Inside’ coming to All 4 this month

Walter Presents is bringing French series ‘Inside’ to All 4 on 25th March 2022.

The show is from the creators – Bruno Dega and Jeanne Le Guilloubehind – of ‘Vanished by the Lake’ and ‘A Deadly Union’. It stars Noémie Schmidt, Hippolyte Girardot, and Judith El Zein.

Committed to a psychiatric clinic against her will, Ana, 28, is found murdered the day before her release. A young cop, Angèle, is sent to investigate. It is her first case and, to top it all off, she is told she will be working alone. The inquiry proves even trickier than she expected. How can she rely on the statements of patients with mental issues? And is the killer a patient or actually a staff member who disguised the murder as an act of somebody who is criminally insane?

In order to solve the case Angèle must get inside the clinic and question the patients. All the suspects are mentally disturbed, yet they are endearing and funny. Angele gets involved to the point where she starts feeling more comfortable around patients rather than “normal” people – but will she let her own feelings cloud her judgement?

Walter Presents: ‘Inside’ will be available as a full boxset on All 4 from 25th March 2022.