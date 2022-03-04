Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

TV

Walter Presents: ‘Inside’ coming to All 4 this month

The French series is almost here.

Published

Walter Presents: Inside
Credit: Walter Presents

Walter Presents is bringing French series ‘Inside’ to All 4 on 25th March 2022.

The show is from the creators – Bruno Dega and Jeanne Le Guilloubehind – of ‘Vanished by the Lake’ and ‘A Deadly Union’. It stars Noémie Schmidt, Hippolyte Girardot, and Judith El Zein.

Committed to a psychiatric clinic against her will, Ana, 28, is found murdered the day before her release. A young cop, Angèle, is sent to investigate. It is her first case and, to top it all off, she is told she will be working alone. The inquiry proves even trickier than she expected. How can she rely on the statements of patients with mental issues? And is the killer a patient or actually a staff member who disguised the murder as an act of somebody who is criminally insane?

In order to solve the case Angèle must get inside the clinic and question the patients. All the suspects are mentally disturbed, yet they are endearing and funny. Angele gets involved to the point where she starts feeling more comfortable around patients rather than “normal” people – but will she let her own feelings cloud her judgement?

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Walter Presents: ‘Inside’ will be available as a full boxset on All 4 from 25th March 2022.

In this article:,

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Doctor Who Patrick Troughton Doctor Who Patrick Troughton

TV

Revisiting Patrick Troughton’s era of ‘Doctor Who’

Our intrepid reviewer reaches the end of the Sixties and the Second Doctor.

4 days ago
The Batman The Batman

Film

‘The Batman’ review

Robert Pattinson takes on the mantle of the Bat in this blistering blockbuster-noir from Matt Reeves.

4 days ago
Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore

Film

‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’ – watch the brand new trailer

Feast your eyes on a spectacular new trailer.

3 days ago
Bonnie Raitt Bonnie Raitt

EF Country

Bonnie Raitt to release new album ‘Just Like That…’ in April

The legend is releasing her 21st album.

3 days ago
Advertisement



Copyright © 2021 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you