Maya Lane releases debut single ‘Still the Same’ – watch the video

Homegrown 18-year-old singer-songwriter Maya Lane has released her debut single ‘Still the Same’.

Influences by the likes of Kacey Musgraves, Haim, Fleetwood Mac and Joni Mitchell, Lane hails from London. With her music, the upcoming star mixes folk harmonies with pop and Country sensibilities.

Lane co-wrote ‘Still The Same’ with the track’s producer Jonathan Quarmby (Lewis Capaldi, Tom Walker, James Arthur).

Lane says, “I wrote ‘Still the Same’ just after the first lockdown in 2020 with Jonathan Quarmby. I went in with a rough chorus idea based around the line ‘dance around our kitchen.’ This phrase really set it all off and led us to the song and the daily moments that remain part of us in good or bad times. I wanted to create a really vivid story line and encapsulate the feeling that sometimes the little things that are so important to you do not change even when it seems everything around you is.”

Building a following on social media, Lane shared her covers of songs by Dua Lipa, Billie Eilish and Taylor Swift as well as performing her original material.

Lane has already collaborated with the likes of Benjamin Francis Leftwich (Holly Humberstone), Kaity Rae (The Shires) and Hayley Gene Penner (Lennon Stella, The Chicks).

She signed a recording deal with The Orchard, a publishing deal with Stellar Songs, and is managed by Ferocious Talent.