Kasey Tyndall releases ‘Jesus & Joan Jett’ – watch the video

Country rocker Kasey Tyndall has unleashed her new single ‘Jesus & Joan Jett’.

Produced by Derek Wells, the song was written by Tyndall alongside Greylan James and Evan Coffman. The music video for the song has also been released and it’s available to watch at the top of this article.

“I always ask myself two questions when faced with problems in life. Number one and most importantly: what would Jesus do, and second, what would Joan Jett do? Add that up and I get my solution. That’s where the song came from,” shares Tyndall. “Ever since I started playing it live, my fans have been singing every word. I’m so glad I can finally give it to them. Joan Jett has always been a hero of mine and I’m so glad I get to pay tribute to her and all that she has done for music.”



‘Jesus & Joan Jett’ marks the first offering from Tyndall in 2022. In 2021, Tyndall released the poignant track ‘Middle Man’.



Tyndall will join Drake White on The OPTIMYSTIC Tour, kicking off its 20-stop run on 1st April in Portland, Maine. The Greenville, N.C. native has spent the last calendar year touring with Jamey Johnson, Whiskey Myers, and Sister Hazel.