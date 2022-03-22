‘Broadcast Signal Intrusion’ review

In the late 90s video archivist James (Harry Shum Jr.) happen upon a series of sinister pirate broadcasts featuring a masked figure. Despite being told to ignore them, James starts to dig deeper and the more he unearths, the more he becomes convinced there’s a conspiracy behind them. James’ investigation leads him to darker depths than he could have imagined and he becomes obsessed with finding out the truth.

‘Broadcast Signal Intrusion’ is directed by Jacob Gentry (‘Synchronicity) and written by Phil Drinkwater and Tim Woodall. Based on the 2016 short of the same name, the film is a slow-burn that successfully builds a very tense atmosphere but isn’t exactly in a rush to give you much in the way of answers. In fact, it does a very good job of putting you in James’ shoes and you’ll find yourself scratching your head almost as often as he does.

Credit: Lightbulb Film Distribution

There’s something to be said about a film that refuses to reveal its hand or lean in to cheap thrills. ‘Broadcast Signal Intrusion’ sets up a genuinely intriguing mystery and once James realises the pirate broadcasts may be linked to the disappearances of a number of women, including his own wife, it’s hard to take your eyes off the screen. Along the way James meets a flurry of minor characters to help him along his way but for the most part it’s just James that’s on screen and that the audience gets any insight through.

While the first half of the film is strong, the film does begin to lose steam at the mid-point. As James uncovers some answers, he creates more questions in the process and if it weren’t for the frequent, and frankly terrifying, clips from the broadcast the film may lose your attention. It does manage to win you back over as James gets closer to the truth but the end is something that’s going to really divide viewers. It’s a definite love-it-or-hate-it experience. For me, it left me with some serious nightmares.

Credit: Lightbulb Film Distribution

The film really is a showcase for Harry Shum Jr. Best-known for his turn in ‘Glee’, Shum Jr. has started to show that he’s capable of much more than the material he was given on that show. Here, he puts in a strong leading man performance and we get to see more of his range as an actor. Shum Jr’s performance is impressive and he’s without a doubt the best thing about the film. Chris Sullivan, best-known for his role on ‘This Is Us’, gives a memorable turn in a brief supporting role in the film’s second half and he’s as far away from the lovable character we know him for as possible.

‘Broadcast Signal Intrusion’ is a well-made horror mystery with a strong lead performance from Shum Jr. The way the narrative unfolds could have been a bit cleaner and more satisfying in places but for the most part the film does what it sets out to. If you like films where you really have to pay attention in order to unravel what’s going on, I highly recommend you put this on your ‘to watch’ list.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Cast: Harry Shum Jr., Kelley Mack, Chris Sullivan, Michael B. Woods Director: Jacob Gentry Writers: Phil Drinkwater and Tim Woodall Certificate: 15 Duration: 104 mins Released by: Lightbulb Film Distribution Release date: 25th March 2022 (Cinemas) 28th March (Blu-ray & Digital Download) Buy ‘Broadcast Signal Intrusion’ now