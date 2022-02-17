Connect with us

‘Our House’ coming to ITV in March – watch the trailer

Tuppence Middleton leads the series.

Published

ITV has released the official first-look trailer for upcoming thriller ‘Our House’.

Due to arrive on ITV and ITV Hub in March, the series stars Tuppence Middleton (‘Downton Abbey’, ‘Shadowplay’, ‘War and Peace’) and Martin Compston (‘Line of Duty’, ‘The Nest’, ‘In Plain Sight’) as estranged husband and wife Fi and Bram Lawson.

Rupert Penry-Jones (‘The Drowning’, ‘Whitechapel’, ‘The Last Weekend’) takes the role of enigmatic Toby.

Also part of the cast are Weruche Opia (‘I May Destroy You’) as Fi’s best friend and neighbour Merle, and Buket Komur (‘Honour’) as the mysterious and alluring Wendy. 

The four-part drama is adapted by Simon Ashdown from the international best-selling novel and produced by Red Planet Pictures. 

Watch the trailer at the top of this article.

