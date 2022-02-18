Connect with us

Chris Pratt’s ‘The Terminal List’ to premiere on Prime Video in July

The series is based on the novel by Jack Carr.

The Terminal List - Chris Pratt
Credit: Prime Video

Amazon Original series ‘The Terminal List’ starring Chris Pratt (‘Jurassic World’) will premiere on Prime Video on 1st July 2022.

Based on the best-selling novel by Jack Carr, ‘The Terminal List’ follows James Reece (Chris Pratt) after his entire platoon of Navy SEALs is ambushed during a high-stakes covert mission. Reece returns home to his family with conflicting memories of the event and questions about his culpability. However, as new evidence comes to light, Reece discovers dark forces working against him, endangering not only his life, but the lives of those he loves. 

In addition to Pratt, the series stars Constance Wu, Taylor Kitsch, Jeanne Tripplehorn, Riley Keough, Arlo Mertz, Jai Courtney, JD Pardo, Patrick Schwarzenegger, LaMonica Garrett, Stephen Bishop, Sean Gunn, Tyner Rushing, Jared Shaw, Christina Vidal, Nick Chinlund, Matthew Rauch, Warren Kole, and Alexis Louder, among others.

‘The Terminal List’, which is a co-production from Amazon Studios and Civic Center Media in association with MRC Television, will be available in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.      

The series is executive produced by Chris Pratt and Jon Schumacher through Indivisible Productions, Antoine Fuqua through Fuqua Films (‘The Equalizer’, ‘Training Day’), and writer/showrunner David DiGilio.

Author Jack Carr serves as executive producer, as does writer Daniel Shattuck.

