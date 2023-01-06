Connect with us

Kasey Tyndall & Dylan Marlowe release new evocative duet ‘Place for Me’

Intimate, melodic duet about what redneck heaven might look like.

Published

Kasey Tyndall
Credit: Zack Knudsen

Out today, Friday 6th January, this intimate, evocative duet written by Kasey Tyndall, Jason Nix, Jenna LaMaster and Jason Gantt is a stripped-down track that shows the smooth side to Kasey’s rockier style and the perfect pairing between her and Country newcomer Dylan Marlowe. 

Tyndall, who finished 2022 with stints out on the road with both Bailey Zimmerman and Drake White, is looking for a strong start to the new year with this intimate look at what redneck heaven might look like and who might deserve to go there.

Tapped as a “hard-rock country badass” by Rolling Stone, Tyndall has shared the stage with renowned musicians like Joe Diffie, Kane Brown, Granger Smith, Stryper, The Cadillac Three and more. Her musical influences range from Miranda Lambert and Allison Krauss to Avril Lavigne and Joan Jett, reflecting her innate ability to resonate among hard rock and roll and country fans alike. ‘Place for Me’ definitely highlights her Country side and is a wonderful way to kick off 2023 in some style.

