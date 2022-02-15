C2C: Country to Country reveals more artists for 2022 festival

C2C: Country to Country is set to return from 11th to 13th March 2022, marking the first festival since 2019, and loads more artists have been announced.

The Bluebird Cafe returns to C2C and once again we will welcome guests to the intimate O2 Blueroom at The O2, on Saturday 12th and Sunday 13th March. This seated show takes the form of a ‘songwriter’s round’; with each artist taking it in turns to talk about their relationship with The Bluebird Cafe, their songwriting and the stories behind their music.

Introduced by Erika Wollam Nichols, who has worked for The Bluebird Cafe in Nashville for over 30 years, C2C presents this unique opportunity to experience the famous Bluebird Cafe straight from Nashville. The line up over the two shows includes Alex Hall, Caitlyn Smith, Laci Kaye Booth, Shy Carter, Tony Arata and Tebey. Tickets go on general onsale Friday 18th February at 10am via https://c2c-countrytocountry.com.

As previously announced the official C2C Official Aftershow Parties will take place post mainstage celebrations and will feature headline sets from Breland, Willie Jones, Seaforth and DJ sets across the weekend from DJ Hish in London at Indigo at The O2.

Festival stage stars join mainstage headliners Luke Combs, Darius Rucker and Miranda Lambert. Also making their return are multiple CMA Award winners and nominees Kip Moore, Brett Young, and Ashley McBryde alongside Russell Dickerson, Scotty McCreery, Flatland Cavalry, Tennille Townes and Hailey Whitters who all make their main stage debuts.

C2C ticket holders will have access The Town Square, The Big Entrance, BBC Radio 2 Stage (at Indigo at The O2), Country Music Week Hub and The Saloon (All Bar One), The Icon Stage and The Garden Stage.

Inside the arena, C2C hosts a spotlight stage featuring sets across the weekend from Avery Anna, Breland, Brittney Spencer, Callie Twisselman, Callista Clark, Eric Kinsey, Matt Stell, Seaforth and Tenille Arts. At C2C Glasgow the spotlight stage will also make a return featuring sets from Brittney Spencer, Callista Clark, Erin Kinsey, Matt Stell, Seaforth and Tenille Arts.

Country to Country will officially kick off at midday on Friday and 10.00am on Saturday and Sunday when the Town Square opens, and the first Festival stage artists start. Festival activities include market stalls and stands, authentic food from the American South, cocktails, whiskey and craft beers and more. All visitors to The O2 can access the free stages which are Big Entrance Stage, Icon Stage and Garden Stage.

Fans should also expect surprise artist announcements across the weekend, details of which will be revealed on the C2C app. The app will feature stage times, artist info plus notifications about competitions, secret performances and more.

The official C2C app can be downloaded for free at https://C2C.lnk.to/AppiOS for iOS and https://C2C.lnk.to/AppAndroid for Android.

THE BLUEBIRD CAFE, NASHVILLE AT O2 BLUEROOM

Introduced by Erika Wollam Nichols

Saturday – Tony Arata, Laci Kaye Booth + TBA

Sunday – morning session featuring Tony Arata, Alex Hall, Shy Carter

Sunday – afternoon session featuring Tony Arata, Caitlyn Smith, Tebey

BBC RADIO 2 STAGE – INDIGO AT THE O2

Alex Hall

Avery Anna

Breland

Brittney Spencer

Caitlyn Smith

Callie Twisselman

Callista Clark

Erin Kinsey

King Calaway

Matt Stell

Robyn Ottolini

Shy Carter

Tebey

Tenille Arts

Tim Hicks

Walker County

Willie Jones

OFFICIAL C2C AFTERSHOWS AT INDIGO AT THE O2 FEATURING DJ HISH AND HEADLINED BY:

Friday – Breland

Saturday – Willie Jones

Sunday – Seaforth