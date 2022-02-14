Natalie Imbruglia announces tour to celebrate 25 years of ‘Left of the Middle’

Fresh from winning ‘The Masked Singer UK’ where she’d been performing as Panda, Natalie Imbruglia has announced a tour to mark the 25th anniversary of her debut album ‘Left of the Middle’.

The shows will take place in October and will. see the singer revisiting the classic album as well as performing hits from her career and selections from latest album ‘Firebird’, which was released in 2021.

‘Left of the Middle’ was released in 1997 and it featured the hits ‘Torn’, ‘Big Mistake’, ‘Wishing I Was There’ and ‘Smoke’, establishing Imbruglia as one of the biggest breakout stars of the year. It was her first foray into music after leaving Australian soap ‘Neighbours’.

The album topped the charts in Australia and landed in the Top 10 in the UK, where it was certified triple platinum. ‘Left Of The Middle’ has sold over 7 million copies to-date and stands as the ‘best-selling debut album by a female Australian singer’ ever.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The full list of tour dates are:

October 2022

Mon 10 – Bristol SWX

Wed 12 – London O2 SBE

Fri 14 – Bexhill De La Warr

Sun16 – Manchester O2 Ritz

Mon 17 – Birmingham O2 Institute

Tue 18 – Glasgow SWG3



Tickets will go on sale Friday 18th February at 10am.