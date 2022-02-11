Adam Lambert talks identity and success in new issue of ‘Hunger’

Adam Lambert is about to hit out screens as part of ITV’s new primetime entertainment show ‘Starstruck!‘ this weekend and to celebrate he’s on the cover of the new issue of HUNGER Magazine.

Before he takes to stage with Queen for 10 shows at London’s O2 Arena in June, Lambert sat down with HUNGER to discuss identity, his success and more.

Commenting on identity Lambert shares: “I’m feeling really good that I’m in a position now where people know who I am, and know what I can do, and recognise it more.”

Credit: Hunger / Jordan Rossi

Turning his attention to success and how he measures it, Lambert says: “Obviously in the music industry, a lot of people measure success by the numbers. I think there has to be, for me personally, a compartmentalisation of the business success and the numbers, but also emotionally and spiritually. I can’t base my worth and happiness off numbers that I can’t control.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Lambert opens up about fame and being in the spotlight.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“The thing that I’ve learnt is there are two different types of stardom: the people who are famous for being famous and the people who are famous because they can do something well.”

Read the full cover feature now