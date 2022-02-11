Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Orville Peck

EF Country

Orville Peck sets April release for new album ‘Bronco’

The enigmatic Country star has a new album coming soon.

Published

Enigmatic Country artist Orville Peck will release new album ‘Bronco’ on 8th April 2022.

Available to pre-order now on vinyl and digital, the 15-track album will be released via Columbia Records in three instalments. ‘Chapter One’ featuring “C’mon Baby, Cry”, ‘Daytona Sand’, ‘Outta Time’ and ‘Any Turn’ is available now.

The campy video for the lead track “C’mon Baby, Cry” was directed by Austin Peters, who shot the video for Peck’s standout track ‘Queen of the Rodeo’. Peters is Peck’s collaborator on all visuals for ‘Bronco’.

‘Bronco’ plays upon the horse theme so often found in Peck’s work and it builds on previous releases ‘Pony’ and the EP ‘Show Pony’.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“This is my most impassioned and authentic album to date,” says Peck. “I was inspired by country rock, 60s & 70s psychedelic, California and bluegrass with everything being anchored in country. Bronco is all about being unrestrained and the culmination of a year of touring, writing in isolation and going through and ultimately emerging from a challenging personal time.”

Orville Peck - Bronco
Credit: Columbia Records

The track list for ‘Bronco’ is:

  1. Daytona Sand
  2. The Curse Of The Blackened Eye
  3. Outta Time
  4. Lafayette
  5. C’mon Baby, Cry
  6. Iris Rose
  7. Kalahari Down
  8. Bronco
  9. Trample Out The Days
  10. Blush
  11. Hexie Mountains
  12. Let Me Drown
  13. Any Turn
  14. City Of Gold
  15. All I Can Say

In this article:

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Starstruck - Adam Lambert Starstruck - Adam Lambert

TV

Adam Lambert teases ITV’s new entertainment show ‘Starstruck’

The judge reveals what we can expect from the new series.

4 days ago
And Just Like That... And Just Like That...

TV

‘And Just Like That…’: 5 things that need to change if the show gets a season 2

The show needs to fix a few things following its divisive first season.

7 days ago
Marry Me Marry Me

Music

‘Marry Me’ soundtrack released today – listen to Jennifer Lopez and Maluma duet on the title track

The soundtrack is out now.

7 days ago
Catwoman: Hunted Catwoman: Hunted

Film

‘Catwoman: Hunted’ review

Catwoman reluctantly teams up with Batwoman & takes on the mysterious crime syndicate Leviathan.

7 days ago
Advertisement



Copyright © 2021 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you