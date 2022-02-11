Orville Peck sets April release for new album ‘Bronco’

Enigmatic Country artist Orville Peck will release new album ‘Bronco’ on 8th April 2022.

Available to pre-order now on vinyl and digital, the 15-track album will be released via Columbia Records in three instalments. ‘Chapter One’ featuring “C’mon Baby, Cry”, ‘Daytona Sand’, ‘Outta Time’ and ‘Any Turn’ is available now.

The campy video for the lead track “C’mon Baby, Cry” was directed by Austin Peters, who shot the video for Peck’s standout track ‘Queen of the Rodeo’. Peters is Peck’s collaborator on all visuals for ‘Bronco’.

‘Bronco’ plays upon the horse theme so often found in Peck’s work and it builds on previous releases ‘Pony’ and the EP ‘Show Pony’.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“This is my most impassioned and authentic album to date,” says Peck. “I was inspired by country rock, 60s & 70s psychedelic, California and bluegrass with everything being anchored in country. Bronco is all about being unrestrained and the culmination of a year of touring, writing in isolation and going through and ultimately emerging from a challenging personal time.”

Credit: Columbia Records

The track list for ‘Bronco’ is: