Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Marry Me

Music

‘Marry Me’ soundtrack released today – listen to Jennifer Lopez and Maluma duet on the title track

The soundtrack is out now.

Published

Jennifer Lopez and Maluma have unveiled the title track from ‘Marry Me’, the film they star in together which arrives in cinemas on 11th February 2022.

‘Marry Me’ features on the soundtrack, which is released today, and features the singles ‘On My Way (Marry Me)’ and ‘Pa Ti (For You)’. Tonight, Lopez and Maluma will perform ‘Marry Me (Kat & Bastian Duet)’ live for the first time on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ on NBC. 

The ‘Marry Me’ soundtrack features Pop, Latin Pop, Reggaeton and up-tempo tracks from Lopez and Maluma.

The video for ‘On My Way’ was released in November 2021. It was directed by Santiago Salviche. Since its release, the track has amassed more than 13.4 million audio streams worldwide and the official video, lyric video and remix videos have been viewed more than 12.1 million times globally.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The soundtrack also features Maluma’s powerful, sultry Latin ballad ‘Segundo’ written by the artist and Edgar Barrera, which is featured at a pivotal moment in the film. The album also includes a ballad reprise of the title track, ‘Marry Me (Kat & Bastian Duet)’, with a warm mix of Spanish and English lyrics. 

The track listing for ‘Marry Me’ is:

1. Coolidge Crew – “Here Comes The Bride” 

2. Jennifer Lopez & Maluma – “Marry Me (Kat & Bastian Duet)” 

3. Jennifer Lopez & Maluma – “Pá Ti (For You)” 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

4. Jennifer Lopez – “Church” 

5. Maluma – “1 En 1 Million” 

6. Jennifer Lopez – “Love of My Life” 

7. Jennifer Lopez – “After Love (Part 1)” 

8. Jennifer Lopez & Maluma – “Marry Me (Ballad)” 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

9. Maluma – “Segundo” 

10. Jennifer Lopez – “On My Way (Marry Me)” 

11. Jennifer Lopez – “Nobody’s Watching (Marry Me)” 

12. Jennifer Lopez – “Love Of My Life” [Arkadi Remix]* 

13. Jennifer Lopez & TELYKast – “On My May (Marry Me)” [TELYKast Remix]* 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:, ,

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Janet Jackson Janet Jackson

Music

Janet Jackson’s Albums Ranked

Go deep into Janet Jackson's back catalogue as we rank her studio albums

7 days ago
Pet Simulator X Pet Simulator X

Games & Tech

9 Things That Need To Change In Pet Simulator X

Pay attention Preston, this is what we want!

4 days ago
Adam Lambert Adam Lambert

Music

Happy 40th to Adam Lambert – 10 of His Best

To celebrate Adam Lambert turning 40, we're picking 10 of our favourite tracks.

6 days ago
Hellbender Hellbender

Film

‘Hellbender’ coming to Shudder in February – watch the trailer

The Adams family's latest will premiere on the streaming service.

6 days ago
Advertisement



Copyright © 2021 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you