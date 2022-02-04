‘Marry Me’ soundtrack released today – listen to Jennifer Lopez and Maluma duet on the title track

Jennifer Lopez and Maluma have unveiled the title track from ‘Marry Me’, the film they star in together which arrives in cinemas on 11th February 2022.

‘Marry Me’ features on the soundtrack, which is released today, and features the singles ‘On My Way (Marry Me)’ and ‘Pa Ti (For You)’. Tonight, Lopez and Maluma will perform ‘Marry Me (Kat & Bastian Duet)’ live for the first time on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ on NBC.

The ‘Marry Me’ soundtrack features Pop, Latin Pop, Reggaeton and up-tempo tracks from Lopez and Maluma.

The video for ‘On My Way’ was released in November 2021. It was directed by Santiago Salviche. Since its release, the track has amassed more than 13.4 million audio streams worldwide and the official video, lyric video and remix videos have been viewed more than 12.1 million times globally.

The soundtrack also features Maluma’s powerful, sultry Latin ballad ‘Segundo’ written by the artist and Edgar Barrera, which is featured at a pivotal moment in the film. The album also includes a ballad reprise of the title track, ‘Marry Me (Kat & Bastian Duet)’, with a warm mix of Spanish and English lyrics.

The track listing for ‘Marry Me’ is:

1. Coolidge Crew – “Here Comes The Bride”

2. Jennifer Lopez & Maluma – “Marry Me (Kat & Bastian Duet)”

3. Jennifer Lopez & Maluma – “Pá Ti (For You)”

4. Jennifer Lopez – “Church”

5. Maluma – “1 En 1 Million”

6. Jennifer Lopez – “Love of My Life”

7. Jennifer Lopez – “After Love (Part 1)”

8. Jennifer Lopez & Maluma – “Marry Me (Ballad)”

9. Maluma – “Segundo”

10. Jennifer Lopez – “On My Way (Marry Me)”

11. Jennifer Lopez – “Nobody’s Watching (Marry Me)”

12. Jennifer Lopez – “Love Of My Life” [Arkadi Remix]*

13. Jennifer Lopez & TELYKast – “On My May (Marry Me)” [TELYKast Remix]*