Drake White unveils new album ‘The Optimystic’ for release in March

The Country singer is back with a new album next month.

Drake White
Credit: Drake White

Drake White will release new album ‘The Optimystic’ on 11th March 2022 it has been announced.

The title track from the record has been released today and is available to stream and download. It was written by White with Kelli Johnson and Lauren Weintraub.

‘The Optimystic’ reflects on White’s life since his on-stage stroke in August 2019. He was told by doctors he might never perform again but after multiple surgeries and months of physic, he returned to the road and overcame the odds.

The album is a portrait of White’s lifelong optimism and resilience, following the Alabama native as he explores a new level of vulnerability to share his story. White co-penned 12 of the 14 songs on the album and worked with writers including Chris DeStefano, Randy Montana and Eric Paslay.

White also was involved with production on all but one of the tracks. He produced two songs solo and 10 of them with The Cadillac Three’s Jaren Johnston.

The album’s final track is a rendition of ‘Amazing Grace’ performed by White’s grandfather’s parish with his father and grandmother leading the choir.

Drake White - The Optimystic
Credit: Reverend White LLC

The track list for ‘The Optimystic’ is:

1. “50 Years Too Late” (Drake White, Leith Loftin)^
2. “American Thunder” (Drake White, Erik Dylan, Randy Montana)*
3. “Rainbow State of Mind (Feat. The Woods)” (Drake White, Dan O’Rourke)*
4. “Pawn Shop Rings and Double Wide Dreams” (Drake White, Allison Veltz Cruz, Jonathan Singleton)^
5. “Giants” (Drake White, Allison Veltz Cruz, Phil O’Donnell)^
6. “Hurts the Healing” (Drake White, Aaron Chafin, Allison Veltz Cruz)^
7. “It Takes Time” (Drake White, Chris DeStefano)+
8. “Power of a Woman” (Drake White, Lindsey Hinkle, Kelli Johnson)^
9. “Legends Never Die” (Drake White, Jeremy Bussey, Adam Sanders, Ron Womack)^
10. “Can’t Have My Dog” (Drake White, Kelli Johnson, Ava Paige)^
11. “Angel Side of You” (Drake White, Allison Veltz Cruz, Eric Paslay)^
12. “Free” (Allison Veltz Cruz, Connie Harrington, Zach Kale)^
13. “The Optimystic” (Drake White, Kelli Johnson, Lauren Weintraub)^
14. “Amazing Grace”

* produced by Drake White
^ produced by Drake White and Jaren Johnston
+ produced by Jaren Johnston

