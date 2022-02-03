Lunar New Year Update Now Live In Adopt Me

For the second time running Adopt Me are celebrating the new lunar year in style with a special limited-time update with lots of themed items. 2022 is the year of the tiger and as you might expect there will be tiger themed pets and items available.

Regular players will be well aware of the pet boxes that are available and this lunar update will add a new tiger box. Once purchased you will have the chance of hatching a normal, white or golden tiger. There is also a legendary dancing dragon that looks like a revamped frost fury from a previous Xmas event if I’m honest.

In addition to the new pets, there are lots of themed items you can buy for both your pets and avatar.

The event is live now and will only be running for two weeks so now is the time to get these items before they are gone forever.